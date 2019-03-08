Hamilton secures sixth F1 world title as Stevenage star sets sights on record

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning his sixth world championship after the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas. Picture: PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

Stevenage's Lewis Hamilton cemented his place among the greats of Formula 1 as he secured his sixth world drivers' title at the United States Grand Prix yesterday - and now he has his eyes set on equalling the record.

The 34-year-old came second behind Mercedes team-mate Valeri Bottas in Austin, Texas, which was enough to secure him the title.

His sixth crown makes Hamilton the second most successful F1 driver of all time, overtaking Juan Manuel Fangio, and he now sits just one title behind the legendary Michael Schumacher.

Despite having just won the 2019 title, the former Peartree Spring and John Henry Newman School student admitted that his "masterpiece" isn't quite complete yet and, although he has is eyes on a seventh title, he was keen to down play that thought.

"I am working on a masterpiece and I haven't quite finished it yet," said Hamilton.

"I definitely feel like this has been my best season, but it takes a long time to master a craft and, while I feel like I am mastering it, there is still more to master - there is more to add and more pieces of the puzzle.

"There are going to be ups and downs along the way, but I feel like I have the best tools to deal with those.

"I definitely thought that getting anywhere near Michael was so far-fetched, but it is so far away that I still cannot really comprehend it.

"I don't want to build the idea of getting to seven because I want to enjoy right now.

"Tomorrow is not a given. We should all enjoy each day because one day you are here and one day you are not.

"I believe I have the ability to continue to grow and do more with this team and within F1.

"But time will tell. I am focused on being as fit and healthy as I can be and try to enjoy this beautiful journey that we call life."

Hamilton will have the support of Mercedes in his quest for a seventh title, with team principal Toto Wolff - who has overseen Hamilton's dominance of the sport - adding: "Lewis is still very motivated and you can see he wants to win every single race.

"As long as that is the case, he can go for more. We need to provide him with a good car. There is no limit."

Hamilton still has two races left this season, with the Brazilian and Abu Dhabi Grand Prixs to come.