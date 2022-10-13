Five-star win for Stevenage FC Women win at King's Lynn
- Credit: Edwina Dicker/Archant
Stevenage FC Women produced a five-star display to beat King's Lynn Town at The Walks on Sunday.
Amy Makewell slotted Anna Re's cross past Christina Vivas for the 30th goal of her career to open the scoring.
And Boro doubled their lead when Kelsey Millen sent a looping shot into the top corner for her first goal for the club.
Celine Ray made a terrific low save to deny Jodie Hopkins-Duckhouse a reply, with captain Vicky Neal finding Becky Shephard to send a 30-yard effort past Vivas and make it 3-0 at the break.
Stevenage continued to press in the second half, with Neal winning the ball in the box and setting up Amy Gooderham to send a low shot past Vivas.
The tireless Gooderham continued to cause problems and her low ball in from the left was turned into the net by Lynn defender Frances Peeling.
Tilly Sands went close to a consolation, while Millen and Gooderham had late chances to add to the tally as Boro maintained their hold on third place.
They continue the defence of their county cup title against Wodson Park Ladies at Ware this weekend.
Stevenage: Ray, Re, Nebbitt, Farmer, Neal, Price, Millen, Shephard, Greenwood, Gooderham, Makewell. Subs: Manning, Webster, Bellinger