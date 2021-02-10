Stevenage matchwinner Danny Newton says Tranmere success is 'the sign of a good team'

Published: 10:27 AM February 10, 2021 Updated: 11:00 AM February 10, 2021

Danny Newton scored his third goal of the season as Stevenage won 1-0 at Tranmere Rovers. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

A stunning strike from Danny Newton earned Stevenage what could be a massive victory in the final reckoning of the League Two season.

The forward came off the bench with nine minutes remaining and with his first proper touch he lashed in a left-foot effort from the edge of the area to seal a 1-0 win at promotion-chasing Tranmere Rovers.

Danny Newton can see better times ahead for Stevenage after Tranmere win. - Credit: DANNY LOO

It was only the 29-year-old's third goal of the season but it was worthy of winning any game and Newton believes it could signal the changing of fortunes for the club.

"The lads are buzzing," he said. "Away from home on a Tuesday night in freezing conditions, the pitch was quite frozen as well, but we’ve kept a clean sheet, nicked the goal and got the three points.

"We played them at home a few weeks ago and we should have won then. We may not be winning games but we are solid and playing a lot better than most teams.

"Hopefully this is the start of good things. We got the draw on Saturday late on and now we’ve carried it on.

"It wasn’t the prettiest game but we’ve put on a performance and got the job done.

"That’s the sign of a good team."

The manager was delighted for his forward, one of the popular members of his squad.

Alex Revell said: "We all love Danny Newton but he deserves it as his willingness to work for the team just rubs off on people.

"You could see that when he scored, it meant so much to everyone because that is the character he is.

"I know he has been frustrated with some of the chances he has missed this year but that makes up for it.

"He came off the bench and put in a shift that has won us the game."

The hosts were one of the division's in-form teams, with five straight wins and their last defeat back on Boxing Day.

But Stevenage too have put together a decent little run since the turn of the year, their only losses coming home and away to Exeter City.

And Revell too believes a change for the better is sweeping through the Lamex Stadium.

He said: "To a man the players were outstanding. They have come to a place that has been a fortress for Tranmere in recent times but there was only one team that looked like winning the game.

"We controlled it in really tough conditions. We were dogged, determined and professional and won it with a piece of quality. It is thoroughly deserved for the performances recently.

"We have found ourselves down there but we knew we weren’t far away.

"What we have done is get really good organisation and have players that are performing excellently.

"In the last six or seven games we have been unlucky in the ones where we have drawn or lost.

"Ultimately we are in a nice little run of form and that is all we can concentrate on."

And he puts the better results down to a simple work attitude.

He said: "The players come in every day and work as hard as they can. They are a great group to work with.

"They are frustrated because they all know we shouldn’t be where we are but facts are facts.

"We are moving away and if you keep working as hard as you can, you do get your rewards.

"We’ve got real quality on the pitch and if you put that together with a team ethic and a spirit then you have success."