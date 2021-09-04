Stevenage 'let down' again says Alex Revell after late drama at home to Swindon Town

Published: 6:11 PM September 4, 2021

Tempers flared at the end of the game between Stevenage and Swindon Town after the home side were denied a penalty. - Credit: JONATHAN BRADY/PA

Alex Revell said that Stevenage had been let down by a last-minute decision to award a penalty to Swindon Town - handing the visitors to the Lamex Stadium a point in a 1-1 draw.

Ben Coker had put Boro ahead early in the second period and that looked like being enough to thrust Stevenage back into the play-off places at the top of League Two until the spot-kick, awarded for a foul by Scott Cuthbert, was converted by Jack Payne.

It left the Stevenage boss hugely frustrated as he felt it was another case of the luck going against his side following other decisions in recent weeks against Wycombe and Port Vale.

He said: "I feel let down and we know who by. We feel let down as a football club by decisions.

"We had an apology after Wycombe saying we should have had a penalty but that doesn’t help us.

"Two mistakes have cost us here.

"Listen, there are other things. We should have been taking out chances, we created enough during the game and we limited them.

"We defended well in the second half and we had to, they are a good footballing side, but what a fantastic result this would have been.

"The players gave everything and the fans are craving a win.

"We deserved it but we haven’t got it.

"We knew they would have a lot of possession. That’s what they do and who they are.

"We knew we had to get our shape right and when we got that stability behind the ball, we looked a lot more threatening.

"We had numerous chances in the second half – Norris's header, List’s one-on-one and Vancooten’s header off the line – but if you don’t take them then all it takes is a mistake or a decision to go against you.

"We had done more than enough to win this game but football is cruel sometimes.

"We feel hard done to and it is another draw and another game where a decision made has ruined the day."

The match will also be remembered by trouble in the away end, something Revell condemned, but ultimately it was on-the-field matters which occupied his mind.

"It’s unacceptable," he said when asked about the incident which saw a flare, bins and other objects come from the away end, "but you have to remain focused and we did that really well.

"Maybe the referee has been distracted by what was going on.

"We can look at our performance and we deserved more and you could see at the end, they were celebrating with their fans.

"The only way to change your luck is to keep working hard and keep doing what you are doing.

"We can’t rely on anyone and we have to do it ourselves."