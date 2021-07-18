Wycombe end Stevenage's positive start to pre-season but boss happy with progress

Published: 4:32 PM July 18, 2021

Stevenage fell to their first defeat of pre-season with a 1-0 loss against Wycombe Wanderers but that followed another important outing according to manager Alex Revell - this one resulting in a win at St Albans City by the same score.

Scott Kashket got the Wycombe goal at their training ground but it was Harry Draper who sent Saints to defeat.

Revell said: "We were dominant in the first half [against St Albans]. We asked them to move the ball quicker than we did [against Hitchin] and we asked them to learn from what we have been doing on the training field.

"We did that and were only really lacking in the final third.

"Second half we struggled to get an intensity into the game because there was too many fouls but they increased their intensity.

"We scored a goal but it was another 45 minutes into the legs to make sure we are getting stronger.

"But we had younger players in there and I thought Mackye Townsend-West was outstanding, which is a real positive.

"That’s what these games can create which is fantastic for us."