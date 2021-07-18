Wycombe end Stevenage's positive start to pre-season but boss happy with progress
- Credit: DANNY LOO
Stevenage fell to their first defeat of pre-season with a 1-0 loss against Wycombe Wanderers but that followed another important outing according to manager Alex Revell - this one resulting in a win at St Albans City by the same score.
Scott Kashket got the Wycombe goal at their training ground but it was Harry Draper who sent Saints to defeat.
Revell said: "We were dominant in the first half [against St Albans]. We asked them to move the ball quicker than we did [against Hitchin] and we asked them to learn from what we have been doing on the training field.
"We did that and were only really lacking in the final third.
"Second half we struggled to get an intensity into the game because there was too many fouls but they increased their intensity.
"We scored a goal but it was another 45 minutes into the legs to make sure we are getting stronger.
"But we had younger players in there and I thought Mackye Townsend-West was outstanding, which is a real positive.
Most Read
- 1 How did your Stevenage GP score in annual NHS patient survey?
- 2 Freedom Day 2021: What coronavirus lockdown rules are due to change on July 19?
- 3 A507 at standstill after reported accident
- 4 Body found in Stevenage woodland
- 5 Permanent closure of pub confirmed - but Wetherspoons 'may return' to town centre
- 6 IWM increases Duxford Summer Air Show capacity and add new aircraft to flying display schedule
- 7 Walk-in vaccine slots available this week
- 8 Q+A: Meet Herts County Council's youngest councillor Tina Bhartwas
- 9 Planning application for 42 homes on Norton playing field site refused
- 10 'I regret it so much' - murder trial teen tells court of Christopher Hewett stabbing
"That’s what these games can create which is fantastic for us."