Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Wycombe end Stevenage's positive start to pre-season but boss happy with progress

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:32 PM July 18, 2021   
Stevenage fans celebrate Harry Draper's goal during the friendly with St Albans City.

Stevenage fans celebrate Harry Draper's goal during the friendly with St Albans City. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Stevenage fell to their first defeat of pre-season with a 1-0 loss against Wycombe Wanderers but that followed another important outing according to manager Alex Revell - this one resulting in a win at St Albans City by the same score.

Scott Kashket got the Wycombe goal at their training ground but it was Harry Draper who sent Saints to defeat.

Revell said: "We were dominant in the first half [against St Albans]. We asked them to move the ball quicker than we did [against Hitchin] and we asked them to learn from what we have been doing on the training field. 

"We did that and were only really lacking in the final third. 

"Second half we struggled to get an intensity into the game because there was too many fouls but they increased their intensity. 

"We scored a goal but it was another 45 minutes into the legs to make sure we are getting stronger. 

"But we had younger players in there and I thought Mackye Townsend-West was outstanding, which is a real positive. 

Most Read

  1. 1 How did your Stevenage GP score in annual NHS patient survey?
  2. 2 Freedom Day 2021: What coronavirus lockdown rules are due to change on July 19?
  3. 3 A507 at standstill after reported accident
  1. 4 Body found in Stevenage woodland
  2. 5 Permanent closure of pub confirmed - but Wetherspoons 'may return' to town centre
  3. 6 IWM increases Duxford Summer Air Show capacity and add new aircraft to flying display schedule
  4. 7 Walk-in vaccine slots available this week
  5. 8 Q+A: Meet Herts County Council's youngest councillor Tina Bhartwas
  6. 9 Planning application for 42 homes on Norton playing field site refused
  7. 10 'I regret it so much' - murder trial teen tells court of Christopher Hewett stabbing

"That’s what these games can create which is fantastic for us." 

Stevenage FC
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police stock

Hatfield Magistrates Court

Man charged in connection with series of indecent exposures

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Hexton JMI School could permanently close in July next year.

Education

175-year-old primary school under threat of permanent closure

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Electricity pylon - photo by Arnoldius

Updated

More Hitchin homes affected by power outage

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
calder way crash

Updated

Emergency services attend scene of Stevenage crash

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus