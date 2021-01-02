Back to back victories for Stevenage as confidence truly starting to flow

Published: 5:02 PM January 2, 2021 Updated: 5:05 PM January 2, 2021

Charlie Carter was at it again for Stevenage, with both first-half goals against Scunthorpe United. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Boss Alex Revell had said he felt the confidence flowing through his Stevenage side - and he may have been on to something as Boro recorded a 3-1 win over Scunthorpe United.

A double from Charlie Carter and an injury-time clincher from Aramide Oteh saw Boro climb out of the bottom two, all three coming after Scunthorpe had taken an early lead.

Four points from the two games prior to this haven't exactly turned Boro's season around but they had lightened the mood somewhat.

And a further scouring of the form table prior to kick-off revealed an even brighter picture for the Lamex Stadium-based side.

In the last six league games there has only been the one defeat, the hugely-disappointing thumping at Carlisle United. Other than that it has been two wins and three draws, a sequence that would have them firmly in mid-table.

Scunthorpe's climb away from trouble has also stalled slightly, four defeats in the last six although their previous outing against Walsall had resulted in a 2-1 win.

But all eyes were on Stevenage's start to see if the confidence was truly there.

And for five minutes it was bright. Boro went forward from the off and although they didn't test Mark Howard, they did dominate possession and territory.

But that ended abruptly on five minutes thanks to a great cross from Abo Eisa.

The former Wealdstone man laid it on a plate for Dev Green six yards out and although Jamie Cumming got something on it, his next touch, clawing the ball out of goal, was only after the ball had crossed the line.

But if you needed proof that there is a new wave of self-belief swirling around the club then you got it for the remainder of the half.

Boro kept getting forward, usually with dynamic bursts, and it brought a crucial equaliser on 11 minutes.

Carter had promised more goals after his winner on Tuesday and he was in the right place at the right time again to forcefully head a Ben Coker cross beyond Howard.

And he repeated the trick shortly after, putting the ball into the same corner and in the same minute as the one against the Us.

This one though was slightly further away from goal and didn't have the same power but it was superbly placed, bent round the keeper.

They could perhaps had been a bit better with their final ball but they continued to press the Lincolnshire side back.

And it appeared that the only way the Irons were going to score was from an error at the back.

Cumming almost supplied it with a lazy pass out being intercepted by former Boro man Ryan Loft. Fortunately though for the keeper, Coker, Scott Cuthbert and Terence Vancooten made sure there was no punishment.

The second half saw Stevenage retreat slightly as the visitors naturally pushed on in search of a way back into the contest.

Chances though were limited at either end, Jack Aitchison hitting one at a defender while Loft failed to connect after a corner, won when a cross was deflected onto the roof of the net, wasn't cleared.

Scunthorpe were certainly enjoying the better of things and it was taking all of Boro's defence skill to turn them away.

And in an attempt to improve their striking options, and give an out ball, Revell went for a double change, replacing Carter and Aitchison with Elliot List and Oteh.

Carter was certainly wincing as he came off but it did appear more tactical than enforced.

Oteh tested Howard with a low drive from distance and his pace did allow Boro to release some of the pressure at least.

Danny Newton and Howard also met on the edge of the area in a 50-50 challenge but the ball spun away from danger.

Newton had an even better chance to seal the three points when a back pass from Jacob Bedeau was woefully short. However, faced with a tight angle the forward couldn't pull it back and the keeper gathered.

It was almost made to be a costly miss as Cuthbert was required to make a goal-line clearance less than 60 seconds later but there was no need to worry as two minutes into stoppage time Oteh finished things off, rifling an effort from the left of the box across goal and into the top corner.

And on this form, would you bet against Stevenage in their FA Cup match with Swansea City next week?





Stevenage: Cumming, Coker, Cuthbert, Carter (List 68), Newton (Vincelot 90), Hutton (James-Wildin 35), Vancooten, Read, Smith, Pett (Prosser 90), Aitchison (Oteh 68).

Subs (not used): Johnson, Marsh.

Goals: Carter 11, 22, Oteh 90+2

Booked: James-Wildin 56, Newton 81, Oteh 83, Read 87





Scunthorpe United: Howard, Clarke, Bedau, Gillead, Loft, Eisa, Green (Spence 59, Beestin (McAtee 50), Cordner, Taylor (Dunnywald-Turan 89), O'Malley.

Subs (not used): Watson, Brown, Rowe, Hornshaw.

Goals: Green 5

Booked: Gilliead 43





HT: Stevenage 2 Scunthorpe United 1

Referee: Christopher Pollard (Bury St Edmunds)