Stevenage's improvement from relegation favourites to mid-table safety delights Alex Revell

Published: 7:09 PM May 8, 2021

Stevenage manager Alex Revell has been proud of every single one of his squad over the course of the 2020-2021 season. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Victory on the final day of the season at Scunthorpe United was a deserved way to bring the curtain down on the season for Stevenage according to manager Alex Revell.

The 1-0 win courtesy of Elliott List means the pre-season relegation certainties in most people's eyes finished a creditable 14th in League Two.

Revell said: "We finished the season strongly and no matter what, when you look back you do have to compare with last year, not just on the pitch but off it too.

"We’ve come a really long way as a football club and it was really important to get a win.

"The players showed how much they care, in a game that had nothing riding on it, it was a game you just how to come and perform.

"They did that brilliantly."

The day also had an emotional flavour to it with Romain Vincelot making his final appearance in a 17-year career.

And the boss says he deserves all the plaudits he has been getting.

He said: "I’ve said it time and time again but he is the best professional that I have ever worked with in my whole career.

"He’s inspirational in his attitude, he’s inspirational in his professionalism and just the perfect character we need at this football club.

"Hopefully he’ll be staying around because he’s infectious and he’s a winner.

"I’d like to keep him here but he’s had an immense career and this year he came back from an injury that nobody has ever come back from."

Keeping players and staff at the club is number one on Boro's agenda too.

Revell said: "We’re going to be building now but it is important that all the staff get some rest because they have put everything into this year.

"Next year we want more and we want better and it is going to take a lot of hard work over the summer to keep this group together.

"Sometimes you can’t and through their performances this year, all of a sudden clubs are starting to take notice.

"I’m delighted with all of them, it is a fantastic group.

"What we've got to remember is we've signed Elliott List and Luke Norris already. They are big signings for us.

"We saw his threat, he needs to get better - I can't count the number of one on ones he's had, but he's been putting himself in those positions and what I would say about Listy, is it is very easy to hide when you miss chances.

"He doesn't, he goes again and again. That's the change in character we've seen from him and that's a fantastic attribute to have.

"We can only do what we can to keep people here but we want to keep the majority of the squad.

"It's the most together team I've ever been involved in and that goes a long way.

"If you can sprinkle a little bit more quality, we'll be in a really good place."