Match Report
League Two
Salford City F.C
Brandon Thomas-Asante 52, Ian Henderson 76
Stevenage F.C
Luther James-Wildin 56
Unbeaten run over but Alex Revell disappointed with manner of Salford defeat
Stevenage's unbeaten run was finally halted on 12 but manager Alex Revell was disappointed by the manner of the loss at Salford City.
Brandon Thomas-Asante and Ian Henderson proved the match winners for the home side but Boro did have the pleasure of Luther James-Wildin's 22-yard strike that brought them level again.
However, the boss was more frustrated at the goals his side conceded and the way they came about.
He said: "It was a real tough game. We probably saw their qualities but I don’t think we’ve shown what we have in recent weeks.
"Their goals were poor [from our point of view] and you can’t concede goals like that especially against a team with a good defensive record.
"We’ve scored an unbelievable goal for ourselves and we’ve had a couple of chances to go and win the game but we’ve took the wrong option.
"We have to learn from that.
"We’ve had a really good run but we want to win more games. All runs do have to end but not in the manner we did.
"We’ve worked really hard to get where we are and we knew if we won, we’d go above them.
"You can lose games but you have to lose in the right way. It was disappointing.
"We restricted them to one shot from outside the box in the first half but in the second half thy showed what a good team they are and how hard they are to beat.
"We had parts, moments, but two minutes after we had an overload on the edge of their box, the ball is in the back of our net.
"We just needed to be more confident and have more belief in front of goal."
The plan now for the Boro boss is to finish the season strongly in their remaining five games, starting with back-to-back home games against Mansfield Town and Cheltenham Town.
Revell said: "We can’t be too downbeat because of how far we’ve come but we know how good we can be.
"If we turned up and played the football we can, it could have been a different story.
"We have to regroup as we have two games next week to start a new run.
"We want to finish as strong as we can so that we go into the summer, we are in a really strong position."
Stevenage: Cumming, James-Wildin, Coker, Cuthbert, Osborne (Prosser 90), Vancooten, List (Aitchison 80), Read, Pett, Norris, Lines.
Subs (not used): Johnson, Vincelot, Hutton, Martin, Stevens.
Goals: James-Wildin 56
Booked: Vancooten 55
Salford City: Hladky, Touray, Lowe, Eastham, Turnbull, Towell (Burgess 78), Threlkeld (Clarke 46), Gotts (Boyd 78), Coutts, Thomas-Asante, Henderson.
Subs (not used): Evans, Hunter, Bernard, Dieseruvwe.
Goals: Thomas-Asante 52, Henderson 76
Booked: Lowe 60
HT: Salford City 0 Stevenage 0
Referee: A Haines (Sunderland)