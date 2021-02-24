Stevenage happy to take the Valiant point as relentless run continues

Published: 9:49 AM February 24, 2021

Stevenage can see light at the end of the tunnel following another welcome point on the road at Port Vale.

The 0-0 draw at Vale Park was their fifth game in 14 days, four of them away from home, and their 10th in a month.

And while the constant run of games is not quite over yet, Saturday's trip to Newport County will be the last big one until April.

Manager Alex Revell made four changes in a bid to combat fatigue but insisted that the effort from his players was superb as always.

He said: "It is never a lack of effort, that is never in question. We're just on a relentless run of games.

"The players that were left out just needed a rest and a chance to recover as we are travelling again on Saturday.

"It’s on a pitch that will be tough to play on, we know that, and then we have another two weeks of Saturday-Tuesday.

"But it isn’t just physical, there is also the mental side.

"The players are training and preparing for games every two days."

There were signs in the latter stages of Tuesday's game in the Potteries that the fixture list may be catching up with some, the Valiants sustaining late pressure.

But before that Stevenage had chances to score that they passed and while the boss had been certain that Saturday's 1-1 draw with Walsall had been a case of two points dropped, here he felt the result was about right.

Revell said: "We were disappointed not to score in the first half but in the second half, against the wind, it was tough.

"The players ran out of steam towards the end and this is always a tough place to come because of the size of the pitch and after the run of games we’ve had.

"In other circumstances, to come here and get a point would be good, it’s another one on the board, but with our dominance in the first half, I felt we should have created more chances and turned those chances into goals.

"We had more shots but we didn’t test the keeper enough and we got into some great positions and chose the wrong option.

"Overall you’d say it was a fair result. It was always going to be a game of two halves because of the wind.

"They make life really tough for you. They are very direct, they try to turn you and get in behind and there is a lot of energy spent just going up and down the pitch.

"It is tough work and we just lost a little bit of control.

"Every team is going to have a spell in the game and it is how you come through it.

"We didn’t manage that well enough and it took a loose ball to get back in control and you just want that extra bit of quality in the final third to improve you.

"That is where we need to start doing better."