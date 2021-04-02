Don't mention the play-offs! Stevenage moving on up after Oldham win but boss happy to keep it low-key

Published: 7:11 PM April 2, 2021

Scott Cuthbert got his first goal since August as Stevenage won 1-0 at Oldham Athletic in League Two, - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage made it three successive wins in League Two for the first time since April 2019 but Alex Revell was steadfast in his belief that league position is secondary to performance.

The 1-0 victory at Oldham Athletic courtesy of Scott Cuthbert's first-half header, lifted Boro up to 12th and just five points off the last play-off place.

Yes, they have played more than the teams above, two games in some instances, but other than Bolton Wanderers, nobody is on a run like Revell's men, the success at Boundary Park now making it 11 without defeat.

The boss though was playing things cool.

Speaking after the game he said: "We’re giving everything to get as high up the table and where that ends, who knows?

"All we can do, and I ‘m really passionate about this, as long as our performances are as high as they are now, then the results will take care of themselves.

"And it will get better. Hopefully everyone is watching and seeing us grow and we’re putting smiles on people’s faces.

"It is such a good group to work with.

"They have standards and they know where they are [as a group] and if somebody drops below that, then they bring them back into line.

"When you create that you have to be really proud.

"We’ve just got to keep pushing, keep believing and keep working hard every day."

The boss though was bouncing at the win, the smile a huge giveaway, with the only concern was that it wasn't by five or six.

And even the last few fraught minutes couldn't dent that opinion.

He said: "They threw everything at us in the last five minutes but in terms of chances created and forward movement, it was a top performance.

"The way we are playing at the minute is really exciting to watch and we should have been out of sight in the first half, never mind the second.

"We have to take real positives out of the game. We shouldn’t let the last five minutes deter what was a really top performance.

"We had 21 shots and that doesn’t count the moments we got players in behind or we had two players running and we chose the wrong option.

"I get frustrated because I watch that and think we should be sitting here saying how fantastic it is

"But a win’s a win. They are hard to come by, no matter what kind of run you’re on, you have to work hard.

"What we have to improve is putting these chances away. That’s the aim because once we do, we’ll be winning by big margins."





Stevenage: Cumming, James-Wildin, Coker, Cuthbert, Prosser, Osborne (Martin 71), List (Stevens 87), Read (Hutton 90+2), Pett, Norris, Lines.

Subs (not used): Johnson, Vincelot, Smith, Aitchison.

Goal: Cuthbert 25

Booked: Coker 52





Oldham Athletic: Walker, Clarke, Piergianni, Garrity (Hillsner 66), Whelan, Keillor-Dunn (Borthwick-Jackson 80), Jameson, McAleny, Badan (Fage 69), Adams, McCalmont.

Sub (not used): Chapman, Jombati, Ntambwe, Diarra.

Booked: McCalmont 45, Pergianni 63





HT: Oldham Athletic 0 Stevenage 1

Referee: Ben Toner (Lancashire)