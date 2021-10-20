Alex Revell: Mistakes are costing Stevenage and they need to stop

Published: 11:52 AM October 20, 2021

Stevenage manager Alex Revell says the players need to be accountable for their mistakes. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

The players have to take responsibility for their actions said a frustrated Alex Revell as Stevenage slipped to a second consecutive 3-0 loss.

The last one came on Tuesday night away to Northampton Town and followed Saturday's reverse at Oldham Athletic.

It makes it just one win in the last 11 League Two games and more worryingly it is now eight conceded in the last three and 12 in the last six.

Revell said: "You have to be accountable. I’ll take it because I am the manager but you have to be accountable when you step over the white line, you have to be.

"We’ve seen it in games against Exeter and Oldham and it is tough to take because I’ve seen how hard people work to make the players ready.

"The difference between the two teams was one did the simple things well and didn’t make mistakes. The other did.

"The players have to go home and look at themselves and reflect.

"We all do and it hurts but it is unacceptable. We are in a business where you have to win games.

"We need to see what it means to the players in terms of heart, desire and spirit.

"I didn’t see that much and that’s hard to take because that’s what we’re based on.

"The fans don’t deserve the last two performances and results."

Two goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half from Kion Ete and Sam Hoskins left Boro with a mountain to climb and Fraser Horsfall finished them off just past the hour.

It could have been different until the mistakes.

Revell said: "We wanted to make it difficult and for 30 minutes the game was exactly how we wanted it to go.

"And then two mistakes have cost us goals again.

"It is very difficult because we’d planned and it was going to that plan but then all of a sudden, we don’t defend anywhere near as good enough.

"If you make mistakes you get punished and we are getting punished. We have to stop that and stop putting ourselves into that position."

He does, however, believe the players are capable of changing their fortunes.

"At some point the mistakes have to stop," said the boss. "They are done in a split second and they don’t mean to do but every game you play as a professional should be a privilege and a joy.

"We’re not making the most of that."