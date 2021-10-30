Stevenage boss apologises to fans after 'unacceptable' loss to Newport

Alex Revell apologised to Stevenage's travelling fans after what he branded as an "unacceptable" performance at Newport County.

There was 92 of them who had made the trip from Hertfordshire and the club supplied a free drink to all before kick-off.

What followed though was a more than sobering afternoon as they witnessed a shambolic 5-0 defeat.

Newport had three by half-time and then bagged another two in the six minutes after the interval.

"I apologise," said the Boro boss. "It it not acceptable and they quite right to ask what is going on.

"It is unacceptable. That is a fact.

"We need to show people that we care and want success. We have to work hard to make sure we turn our results around.

"It’s really tough to take. The performance is not good enough and unacceptable from start to finish.

"It is no reflection of the work that is done all week because they have prepared.

"But we gave away two terrible goals in the first 20 minutes and you’re on a hiding to nothing.

"It’s unacceptable but you come in at half-time and ask the players for a reaction and to show a side of them that we didn’t see in the first half.

"But then we concede two in the first five minutes and the game is done, it’s dead and buried.

"It’ll fall on myself as manager, I have to take responsibility, but it is not a reflection of the way the staff and players work in the week."

The defeats mean it is now one win in 13 with the last four games bringing no goals for and 11 against.

Worryingly those goals all came from the last three away games.

Revell said: "We’ve seen it time and time again, if you give away goals early in games it is very difficult to get any points.

"You have to keep clean sheets and be solid.

"You ask the players to go out and put pride into the shirt and into themselves and into the club.

"It’s happened again for the third game in a row away from home.

"The only stat is the one at the end so we have to work to be harder to beat.

"That’s why we changed the shape because we felt that would be more solid and we had leaders on the pitch.

"That didn’t happen."

Revell is prepared for the fight ahead and was adamant he wouldn't walk away from a club he is desperate to bring success too.

He said: "My nature is one that will keep working hard. I’ve never walked away from anything or any obstacle that’s been put in front of me.

"I care a lot about this club because I’ve been here for a long time and I’ve seen it in its darkest days and I don’t want to see those days again.

"I want success at this club and I want the people around it to have success.

"I have to look at what we are doing and make sure everything I am doing is right.

"If it is not then I need to have a look at myself."