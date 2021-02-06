Hometown hero Luke Norris says Morecambe draw can be start of Stevenage moving up the table

Published: 7:13 PM February 6, 2021

Stevenage's hometown hero Luke Norris says draw with Morecambe can be start of a good run. - Credit: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

There was a definite sense of relief when Luke Norris finally found the back of the net to earn Stevenage a point with Morecambe but the striker has more reason than most to want to see the club start picking up points - he is Stevenage born and bred.

The 27-year-old was born in the town and went to school at Marriotts. He even moved back three years ago, simply travelling into Colchester United each day for training and games.

And being the local boy, he knows just how important the second-half performance and 81st-minute equaliser in the 2-2 draw could be to the club and the town.

He said: "I only live five minutes from the ground so I get to walk in some days, which I’ve never had before.

"I’ve always thought about coming here at one point in my career and knowing the manager and seeing what it is he wants to do, it was a chance I didn’t really want to turn down.

"I have a lot of friends who are Stevenage supporters. A lot of my mates have come here and watched Stevenage over the years so [it does heap some pressure on me].

"But being from here makes me feel even better. I’m part of the town and it’s nice to contribute. We need this club going upwards.

"We were a bit slow in the first half and they scored two goals that we weren’t happy with.

"But second half we were very good. We got into some really dangerous positions, managed to equalise and nearly had it at the end."

He also knew that despite not scoring in his first six games in the red and white shirt, he said it was "inevitable" he would score sooner rather than later.

He said: "Sometimes it feels like you are doing everything but it won’t drop.

"But it’s finally happened and it’s nice to get off the mark and get a point.

"I’ve been brought in to help the club get up the table, it’s as simple as that.

"I’ve started a lot of games now and they are looking to me to provide [goals]. Hopefully I can now go on a run and repay them."

Boro had took the lead in the eighth minute through a fine strike from Elliott List but were behind by the break after two goals in four minutes.

However, it was one-way traffic in the second half and in the end a draw was the very least they deserved.

The dressing room atmosphere plays its part in that according to Norris.

He said: "Everyone has been part of a team that is struggling at one point in their career and you can get little cliques forming.

"But this is a very-together squad. There are a lot of people fighting for places and a lot missing out but then still being vocal in the changing room and encouraging on the side of the pitch.

"It’s like a great big family at the moment and it is what we need. We are towards the bottom but that will help us and we can use each other and rely on each other.

"This is another point though which always help."