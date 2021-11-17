Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
'Every single person in that changing room has to hold their hands up' says Stevenage skipper

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:44 AM November 17, 2021
Scott Cuthbert, Captain of Stevenage FC during the friendly match between Stevenage FC and Crystal P

Scott Cuthbert, Captain of Stevenage FC during the friendly match between Stevenage FC and Crystal Palace XI at the Lamex Stadium on July 23 2021, Stevenage, England (Photo: Danny Loo) - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Scott Cuthbert said the Stevenage players have to take "massive responsibility" for the form that led to Alex Revell's sacking as manager.

The now former boss took charge of his final game on Saturday, a 2-1 loss in the league at home to Mansfield Town, and was relieved of his duties a little more than 24 hours later.

But the skipper hopes that the 2-1 win over MK Dons in their FA Cup replay on Tuesday night goes some way to proving that the players still have the fight for the battle ahead.

He said: "It has been a horrible couple of days. It’s never nice when anyone loses their job and us as players have to take massive responsibility for that, both individually and collectively. 

"Every single person in that changing room has to hold their hands up and say ‘I could have done better; I could have done more’. 

"Everyone knows I’ve had a relationship with [Revell] over the last three or four years. We go way back, about 10 years. 

"I was upset and as disappointed as anyone when he lost his job. 

"I’ve never met anyone who cared as much and worked so hard to make people better, to make the club better. 

"Unfortunately in football, things don’t always work out the way you want but I know he’ll come good as will the coaching staff that have left.

"I wish them all the best and I thank them for all they have done for me personally, for giving me an extra few years at the club and making me captain. 

"I’m fortunate I’ve got longer on my contract and I’m still at the club and I’m going to do everything I can to make the club successful. 

"[The performance against MK] goes a little way to showing the fans, the board and the coaching staff that came in that we do care, that we do want to win games and that we want to be successful. 

"It’s not going to solve every problem overnight but it is a step in the right direction."

The opportunity to put things right is something which Cuthbert and his team-mates will now focus on.

He said: "We have huge responsibility for the goals we’ve conceded, for the poor performances.

"This was an opportunity against a really good League One side to show whoever the new manager may be, if he’s watching, that there is something to cling to and work with. 

"That’s the most important thing. 

"We can’t look back at ifs, buts and maybes. We have to look forward and remain positive as a group. 

"We know from playing [MK] away how good a side they are but the way we ended it was brilliant. I was really delighted with it, it was a good performance. 

"We need to take this form on to Saturday which will be an important result to take us up the table."

