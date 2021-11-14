Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Match Report

League Two

Stevenage F.C

1

Scott Cuthbert 55

Mansfield Town F.C

2

John-Joe O'Toole 19, Ryan Stirk 65

Alex Revell vows to stick it out at Stevenage 'until we're told different'

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:32 AM November 14, 2021
Manager Alex Revell (right) and assistant Dean Wilkins know that they have to find the winning formula and soon at Stevenage.

Manager Alex Revell (right) and assistant Dean Wilkins know that they have to find the winning formula and soon at Stevenage. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Alex Revell says he won't walk away from the challenge after Stevenage fell to another loss in League Two - this one at home to Mansfield Town.

The 2-1 defeat makes it one win in the last 14 league games and no wins in the last six.

It leaves them fourth from bottom and just two points above the relegation zone and the boss knows it is up to them to change their own fortune and fast.

He said: "We feel like the environment is good, we feel like the group is good and we are working as hard as we can every day. 

"But something has to change in terms of results. 

"Luck would be nice but we have to keep working hard to find that change until we’re told different. 

"No-one puts more pressure than I do to make sure we’re not in the same position we were [a few years ago]. 

"I feel it hard but I understand that [the fans] want to win games."

The game itself was a familiar story for the increasingly angry Boro supporters.

It started well, Jamie Reid hitting the post twice but they conceded a soft goal from a set-piece, John-Joe O'Toole heading home.

Scott Cuthbert equalised in the second half from an equally poorly-defended corner but Ryan Stirk was given way too much time in the Boro box on 65 minutes to fire in the winner.

Revell felt the loss was doubly frustrating because of the positive way they came into the game on the back of the FA Cup draw at MK Dons and the win at Cambridge United in the Papa John's Trophy.

He said: "We started bright and on the front foot and you just want to score in that moment. 

"Then we concede such a poor goal and it puts us on the back foot and you could then see mistakes happen and the confidence diminish slightly. 

"We’ve worked really hard this week to make sure the players are in a good place and it’s really disappointing for everyone.

"I’ve asked the players to try and think about what they are giving in terms of helping each other. 

"They have to go away and think is what they are doing enough, as will the staff because ultimately the results are saying we are don’t doing enough. 

"[The management team] will work hard to pick them up. We have to have accountability because we get them ready for games."

Stevenage FC
Football
Stevenage News

