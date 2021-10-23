Stevenage 'miles better' but have to be more ruthless in front of goal says Revell

Published: 6:23 PM October 23, 2021

Scott Cuthbert's return for Stevenage against Leyton Orient helped bring a first clean-sheet in four games. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage were "miles better" than Leyton Orient and should have won the game according to manager Alex Revell.

Both sides could have come away feeling they should have claimed all three points but in the end settled for a 0-0 draw in their League Two encounter at the Lamex Stadium.

The clean sheet was a massive positive for the home side after conceding eight goals in the last three games and debutant goalkeeper Adam Smith, a former team-mate of the boss from Northampton Town, was named man of the match.

However, it was at the other end where Stevenage struggled and although Smith's opposite number, Lawrence Vigouroux, also produced heroics, the missed opportunities, most notably from Elliott List, meant Boro could not add a fourth win of the campaign.

Revell said: "We created a lot of chances in the game and should have won it.

"Adam [Smith] has produced two fantastic saves but you can’t miss those chances that we did.

"We have to be more ruthless but you also have to be there to miss them.

"We were miles better than them and should have won the game."

The better performance at the back came simply from less mistakes, and Revell and his coaching staff are determined to get the players believing in themselves again.

He said: "If you make mistakes you can’t win games but we did the basics well and there were no mistakes.

"We have a duty as a coaching staff to believe in the players we’ve got and let them know it’s not about making the mistakes, it is about how you get over them and how you improve and get better.

"We’ve got some top defenders at this club and they showed that.

"Players don’t deliberately make mistakes or miss chances in front of goal but you have to help them through it.

"You have to bite your tongue at times but they are learning and we are determined to make this club better.

"The last two results were tough to take for everyone but they were united today."