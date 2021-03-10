Believe and you'll fly: Alex Revell backs goal-shy Stevenage to finally get their just rewards

Published: 12:13 AM March 10, 2021

Alex Revell says belief will get Stevenage flying up the table more - belief that they can start to convert chances into goals.

The 0-0 draw away to Leyton Orient was their sixth clean sheet in the last seven games, and the fifth successive one, and while those matches have seen Boro go undefeated, the four draws in there have often seen the Hertfordshire side craft the more numerous and better chances.

The encounter at Brisbane Road was no different as Luke Norris, twice, Tom Pett, Elliott List, Elliot Osborne and Ben Coker all go close, the latter smashing the angle of post and bar with a free-kick while the others were nearly all saved by Lawrence Vigouroux.

And the Boro boss is not going to unleash fury on his players for missing the opportunities.

Stevenage manager Alex Revell (left) with assistant Dean Wilkins at Leyton Orient. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Revell said: "You don’t need to tell players if they’ve missed a good chance because I’m not sure what that achieves.

"You just have to keep getting them in the right place, keep believing in them and keep producing the opportunities for them.

"The minute a player doesn’t get in there, then you have a problem.

"It’s always about belief but they know when they should score.

"We just have to be a lot more clinical."

Boro grew into the game after the home side had dominated possession in the opening quarter.

Tweaks needed to be made at the break to truly swing the momentum towards Stevenage but again that involved belief.

Tom Pett of Stevenage battles Dan Kemp of Leyton Orient in the League Two match at Brisbane Road. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Revell said: "We struggled to get possession in the first 20 minutes and they moved the ball well, although without really hurting us.

"We worked extremely hard but then for all of their play we should have been in front.

"What I am really proud of is the way we played second half. There was only one team in it and we were excellent at times.

"You have to be critical in the right way and again, if we want to improve, then we can’t keep wasting these chances when they come along, not if we want to achieve what we to.

Luke Norris of Stevenage keeps his eye on the ball as Dan Happe of Leyton Orient moves in. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

"Pressure is a tough word. If you put too much on them, then players might not handle it but you have to put pressure on people to score goals.

"We had enough chances to win two or three games if I’m honest. It’s disappointing because the effort deserved a win.

"A goal would have been the icing on the cake and we should be standing here with three wins on the bounce."

The manager made two chances which meant a recall for Norris and top-scorer List moved out to a wide left position.

Elliott List battles his way through for Stevenage at Leyton Orient. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

"We were slightly worried about their height," said Revell. "We would have been a very small team.

"We know where Elliott’s best position is but he still produced some of our best moments and should have been slid in a few times.

"We knew he could still do that [from out wide] and he is in a really good place.

"You can trust him to be in a position to score."

