Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Surprise signing Adam Smith happy to get back into training and playing with Stevenage

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:30 AM October 24, 2021   
Adam Smith of Stevenage FC makes a save from Harry Smith of Leyton Orient FC during Stevenage vs Ley

New Stevenage goalkeeper Adam Smith makes a big save from Harry Smith of Leyton Orient. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

New Stevenage goalkeeper Adam Smith made a dawn departure to get to training on time on Thursday before turning in a man of the match performance on debut at home to Leyton Orient.

He kept a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw at the Lamex Stadium, ending a run of eight goals conceded in the previous three games.

He did it in style too with a couple of big saves, both from namesake Harry Smith, before revealing the dash from his Sunderland home.

Adam Smith of Stevenage FC during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the L

Adam Smith played with Stevenage manager Alex Revell at Northampton Town. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

He said: "I got the call at 10pm on Wednesday night and left at 4.30am on Thursday morning.

"I played with the gaffer at Northampton and we spoke over the summer to try and get something sorted but things weren’t right. 

"I needed to get a few things sorted but we spoke again recently and everything has now fallen into place. 

"It’s good to be back playing. I’ve played some pre-season matches but my last competitive match was in May for Yeovil Town."

The quick turnaround from signing to playing has not been a problem for the 28-year-old, who spent a month at Broadhall Way back in 2014 and has had plenty of positive vibes about the club from his time with Darren Sarll's Glovers last season.

He said: "When I was at Yeovil last year, the likes of Charlie Lee and the manager obviously spoke highly of the place. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Closure order granted after drug-related crime and anti-social behaviour
  2. 2 Stevenage's annual fireworks display returns on Bonfire Night - November 5
  3. 3 Multiple cars involved in A1(M) collision
  1. 4 Box Wood: 42 acres of ancient woodland sold at auction
  2. 5 Victim kicked repeatedly in Hitchin early hours attack
  3. 6 Man sentenced for string of sexual offences in Stevenage
  4. 7 Log thrown through hairdressers' window in Knebworth
  5. 8 5 of the best pumpkin picking locations in Hertfordshire
  6. 9 Knebworth's Jamie Rutherford lands Tour Championship with dramatic final round
  7. 10 How well do you know Letchworth? Take our quiz to find out

"I was here when I was younger and I know what it is all about. 

"I was just here for a month as back-up when Steve Arnold was injured and Chris Day was playing. 

"Bruno [Andrade] was here on loan then too." 

Adam Smith of Stevenage FC makes a save during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Foot

Adam Smith of Stevenage makes an unorthodox clearance against Leyton Orient. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

And he has been impressed with what he has seen since arriving on Thursday morning.

He said: "I trained on Thursday and Friday and you could see the standard. 

"The lads are class and are good group to be around. 

"I’d seen in training that they put their bodies on the line. You could see that when Jake Taylor cleared one off the line. 

"As long as the ball doesn’t go in the net, that’s the main thing. 

"Everyone has everyone else’s back and that is a good building block to have."


Manager Alex Revell said Smith will be in competition for the goalkeeper's jersey with West Ham loanee Joseph Anang

The boss said: "We’ve conceded too many goals. We’ve conceded six in the last two games from just eight shots on target. 

"Adam has come in to give competition to Joe and he has shown what he can do. 

"There could be times when he goes through a bad spell but I doubt it. He’s an excellent pro.

"We have to keep him in that zone but to have him behind them, it gave everyone confidence. 

"Joe has to fight with him to get back in the team."

Stevenage FC
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stewart Macgregor suffered a life-threatening head injury after he came off his e-scooter, and later died in hospital

Herts Live

Devastated wife pays tribute to Stewart Macgregor following e-scooter...

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Rosa Horton from Hitchin with baby Wilf

Herts Live

Oh baby! Family's disbelief after welcoming 'enormous' newborn

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Jayde Chambers had her wheelchair removed from a communal area of her flat 

Stevenage Borough Council

Resident with disabilities 'embarrassed' after council disposes of...

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Lucian Agape, 36, from Hatfield, has been jailed after a string of indecent exposures across Stevenage and North Herts

Herts Live

Serial flasher who 'showed no remorse' jailed

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon