Surprise signing Adam Smith happy to get back into training and playing with Stevenage

Published: 8:30 AM October 24, 2021

New Stevenage goalkeeper Adam Smith made a dawn departure to get to training on time on Thursday before turning in a man of the match performance on debut at home to Leyton Orient.

He kept a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw at the Lamex Stadium, ending a run of eight goals conceded in the previous three games.

He did it in style too with a couple of big saves, both from namesake Harry Smith, before revealing the dash from his Sunderland home.

Adam Smith played with Stevenage manager Alex Revell at Northampton Town. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

He said: "I got the call at 10pm on Wednesday night and left at 4.30am on Thursday morning.

"I played with the gaffer at Northampton and we spoke over the summer to try and get something sorted but things weren’t right.

"I needed to get a few things sorted but we spoke again recently and everything has now fallen into place.

"It’s good to be back playing. I’ve played some pre-season matches but my last competitive match was in May for Yeovil Town."

The quick turnaround from signing to playing has not been a problem for the 28-year-old, who spent a month at Broadhall Way back in 2014 and has had plenty of positive vibes about the club from his time with Darren Sarll's Glovers last season.

He said: "When I was at Yeovil last year, the likes of Charlie Lee and the manager obviously spoke highly of the place.

"I was here when I was younger and I know what it is all about.

"I was just here for a month as back-up when Steve Arnold was injured and Chris Day was playing.

"Bruno [Andrade] was here on loan then too."

Adam Smith of Stevenage makes an unorthodox clearance against Leyton Orient. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

And he has been impressed with what he has seen since arriving on Thursday morning.

He said: "I trained on Thursday and Friday and you could see the standard.

"The lads are class and are good group to be around.

"I’d seen in training that they put their bodies on the line. You could see that when Jake Taylor cleared one off the line.

"As long as the ball doesn’t go in the net, that’s the main thing.

"Everyone has everyone else’s back and that is a good building block to have."





Manager Alex Revell said Smith will be in competition for the goalkeeper's jersey with West Ham loanee Joseph Anang

The boss said: "We’ve conceded too many goals. We’ve conceded six in the last two games from just eight shots on target.

"Adam has come in to give competition to Joe and he has shown what he can do.

"There could be times when he goes through a bad spell but I doubt it. He’s an excellent pro.

"We have to keep him in that zone but to have him behind them, it gave everyone confidence.

"Joe has to fight with him to get back in the team."