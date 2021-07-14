Stevenage strengthen squad further after starting pre-season with win at Hitchin

Published: 8:30 AM July 14, 2021

Harry Draper is congratulated by Stevenage team mate Jake Reeves after scoring the only goal of the game in the friendly at Top Field. - Credit: DANNY LOO

A solitary goal from former Canaries loanee Harry Draper helped Stevenage to victory in their opening pre-season game at Hitchin Town.

The youngster turned on the edge of the area just past the half-hour mark and thumped a right-foot shot beyond Charlie Horlock to give Boro the 1-0 win.

Charlie Horlock of Hitchin Town cannot keep out Harry Draper's strike for Stevenage in the friendly at Top Field. - Credit: DANNY LOO

It was received with a cheer and warm applause from the crowd, 761 fans from both clubs filing into Top Field after a long time away.

On-loan West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang in action for Stevenage at Hitchin Town in a pre-season friendly. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Alex Revell gave an outing to a number of his new faces. On-loan West Ham keeper Joseph Anang started the game, as did Jake Reeves, while Jake Taylor and James Daly appeared in the second half.

Jake Reeves of Stevenage FC turns inside of a sliding Kye Tearle of Hitchin Town. - Credit: DANNY LOO

For Hitchin Kye Tearle had their best effort, with a shot that Anang held on to.

Rio Dasilva of Hitchin Town during the friendly with Stevenage. - Credit: DANNY LOO

They had better fortune on Tuesday with a young Watford side beaten 2-1, this time in front of 237 supporters.

Ryan Smith scored for Hitchin Town in their win over a Watford side. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Alex Marsh and Ryan Smith got the goals in the first half.

Jamie Reid (left) has become Stevenage's seventh signing of the summer after switching from Mansfield Town. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

Stevenage meanwhile have strengthened their squad further with the capture of Mansfield Town striker Jamie Reid, the seventh signing of the summer.

He scored seven times last season having made the move to Field Mill from Torquay United in June of last year.

There he plundered 78 goals in 144 appearances.

Speaking to Boro's website, the 25-year-old said: “I am delighted to get this done. I had a chance to come here last season but for whatever reason I went in another direction.

“The gaffer is passionate about what he wants, and I was impressed when I visited the training ground and he showed me how the squad are playing. I feel like I can be a part of that.”

Stevenage manager Alex Revell. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Revell too believes he will be a perfect fit for Stevenage's style of play.

He said: "His power and pace mixed with his movement and goals not only make him a constant threat but he fits into our player profile. He has a fantastic appetite to improve and score goals.

“It is important that we grow as a group and move forward working together to achieve the success we all crave.

"Jamie is a fantastic addition to this talented group and the players will welcome him into our family to help get him ready for the challenge ahead.”