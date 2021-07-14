Stevenage strengthen squad further after starting pre-season with win at Hitchin
- Credit: DANNY LOO
A solitary goal from former Canaries loanee Harry Draper helped Stevenage to victory in their opening pre-season game at Hitchin Town.
The youngster turned on the edge of the area just past the half-hour mark and thumped a right-foot shot beyond Charlie Horlock to give Boro the 1-0 win.
It was received with a cheer and warm applause from the crowd, 761 fans from both clubs filing into Top Field after a long time away.
Alex Revell gave an outing to a number of his new faces. On-loan West Ham keeper Joseph Anang started the game, as did Jake Reeves, while Jake Taylor and James Daly appeared in the second half.
For Hitchin Kye Tearle had their best effort, with a shot that Anang held on to.
They had better fortune on Tuesday with a young Watford side beaten 2-1, this time in front of 237 supporters.
Alex Marsh and Ryan Smith got the goals in the first half.
Stevenage meanwhile have strengthened their squad further with the capture of Mansfield Town striker Jamie Reid, the seventh signing of the summer.
He scored seven times last season having made the move to Field Mill from Torquay United in June of last year.
There he plundered 78 goals in 144 appearances.
Speaking to Boro's website, the 25-year-old said: “I am delighted to get this done. I had a chance to come here last season but for whatever reason I went in another direction.
“The gaffer is passionate about what he wants, and I was impressed when I visited the training ground and he showed me how the squad are playing. I feel like I can be a part of that.”
Revell too believes he will be a perfect fit for Stevenage's style of play.
He said: "His power and pace mixed with his movement and goals not only make him a constant threat but he fits into our player profile. He has a fantastic appetite to improve and score goals.
“It is important that we grow as a group and move forward working together to achieve the success we all crave.
"Jamie is a fantastic addition to this talented group and the players will welcome him into our family to help get him ready for the challenge ahead.”