Jamie Reid 'knows the goals will come' after getting his first in League Two for Stevenage

Published: 8:09 PM October 2, 2021

Jamie Reid has backed himself to score even more after his strike against Hartlepool United. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

A first win in eight for Stevenage was topped by a first league goal for the club from Jamie Reid - the first of many if he has his way.

The striker struck a beautifully placed left-foot effort into the top corner on 21 minutes against Hartlepool United before Elliott List made it 2-0 just 33 seconds into the second half.

He already had one to his name, that in the Carabao Cup against Wycombe Wanderers but he is convinced he is now coming into form after a slow start to his Boro career.

"I’m delighted to score," he said. "Anywhere in and around that box, I’ll back myself.

"I just need to do that more often. I know the goals will come.

"Apparently Bruno [Andrade] was on for a tap in if I’d slid him in but I honestly didn’t even see him.

"In my mind as soon as I cut inside, I knew I was going to shoot.

"I had one similar to that just after but I couldn’t dig it out.

"Three points make the weekend better and makes all the preparations through the week pay off.

"We can use this and take the confidence into the next few games."

The boss has long been an admirer of the 27-year-old and after a slow start, he believes Reid will go on and take the league by storm.

Alex Revell said: "Jamie is someone I wanted at the club when I first took over, more than a year and a half ago.

"He’s a fantastic goal scorer, he’s got pace and power and it was about getting him fit and about getting his confidence back to where it was.

"He’s had a difficult time but we really believe in him. He’s going to be a real threat.

"He’s been exceptional in training and when you train like that, you play like that."

For Reid though the win over Pools can be attributed to their hard work in training and he says there was never a point where they got down about their lack of results.

"The mood [in the camp] has always been good," he said. "The Forest Green game was obviously tough to take but we have been getting our heads down in training and you could see the results.

"A nice week’s training and we got a result by sticking to the plan.

"Dean [Wilkins] and the gaffer have a game-plan and we just need to execute it on a weekend.

"We know what we have to do and it is just about getting that down to a T.

"Those little shape patterns we do every single day may get a little bit boring but those are the things you have to do to be a good team.

"I’m just delighted with the three points and hopefully we can go on a little run."