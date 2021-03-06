Better times continue but Stevenage still to take it one game at a time insists Elliott List

Published: 7:02 PM March 6, 2021

Elliott List is happy to see the wins and goals come for Stevenage. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Elliott List says Stevenage will keep taking it one game at a time even after another three points against Harrogate Town lifted them further up the League Table table.

It was his ninth of the season and the fourth successive home game that he has scored in and has helped Boro reach 15th position, 12 points clear of relegation but a mere 10 points behind the play-off places.

The 23-year-old said: "It’s a good win. Three points is what we need and it’s back-to-back wins as well. It really gives us momentum and hopefully we can keep doing it and I can keep getting the goals.

"But we'll just take it game by game. Opponents keep getting put in front of us and we keep trying to beat them.

"We’ll see where we end up."

The victory was in complete contrast to Tuesday's success over Forest Green Rovers.

Where that was built on some sparkling attacking play, this was far more gritty and needed List's moment of composure seven minutes into the second half to seal the win.

"We all dug deep," he said. "Everyone was in the box at the end to try and keep it out of the net.

"You’re not always going to beat teams 3-0 and be able to pass and play the way you want to.

"Sometimes you’re going to have to dig in and take that one chance.

"I had that one chance against Newport and the keeper saved it.

"Today I scored and that’s how it goes sometimes."

Boss Alex Revell was delighted for his in-form front man and said it shows that the players are not only learning what they need to do, they are happy in their football.

He said: "Consistency comes from a clear message and plan of how we are going to play and it comes from the players enjoying what they are doing.

"If you put a plan together and it doesn’t suit a player, they are not going to enjoy playing.

"The good thing is we have now spoke to them and said made sure that what we want to do suits them. We are now concentrating in that and what you are seeing is a lot of hard work behind the scenes and the learning of the players.

"My prime example is Elliott List.

"He missed a one on one at Newport and I spoke to him after that and said what would you do differently.

"He replied that he’d take it round [the keeper] and today he did that.

"That’s how you learn. I don’t think you learn by hammering someone for the sake of it."