Sacrifices made as Stevenage defiantly answer their critics at Harrogate Town

Published: 10:41 PM September 25, 2021

Scott Cuthbert came in for specific praise from his manager after Stevenage's 0-0 draw at Harrogate Town. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage sacrificed themselves for the cause according to manager Alex Revell as they defiantly answered their critics with a battling draw at Harrogate Town.

Last week's 4-0 loss at home to Forest Green Rovers had raised questions about the team's desire but the 0-0 draw at Wetherby Road dispelled them in 90 minutes.

And the Boro boss believes they should have also come away with three points

"It was better than good," said Revell. "There was only one team that deserved to win. We had three cleared off the line and after the questions asked after last week, the intensity and togetherness was brilliant to see.

"I’m really delighted with them and they have really shown some people what it means.

"They were disappointed after last week, it was a massive blip, but we have had a good week in training.

"We knew what we had to change and now we’re back. We knew full well what we had to do and we proved that.

"Scott Cuthbert played the best I've seen him play in ages and Brad Barry just wants to work hard for the team and he sacrificed himself today.

"We asked for that, a sacrifice from each and every one of them.

"It is a brilliant word to use because in football you have to do that. All the successful sides sacrifice themselves for others."

The point wasn't enough to change Stevenage's position in League Two, they remain fourth from bottom and with the bottom two of Scunthorpe United and Oldham Athletic just two points below them.

But Revell believes this could be a starting point for them to push on and rediscover the form of the opening week of this season.

He said: "I’m more pleased because the questions that were asked were about togetherness and they showed they had that.

"Not only did they match a team who everyone talks about in terms of attitude and desire, but we defended for our lives and went forward with a real intensity.

"But we want to win games and we deserved three points."