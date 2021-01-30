Stevenage 'delighted' to clinch crucial win at Grimsby Town in dramatic style

Published: 7:13 PM January 30, 2021

A dramatic victory for Stevenage in their trip to Grimsby Town is the reason why "we love football" according to manager Alex Revell.

Elliot List had fired Boro into the lead three minutes before half-time but it appeared to have been cancelled out by Stefan Payne four minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game.

But less than 60 seconds later Matty Stevens pounced for his first goal for the club and fired Boro four points clear of the Mariners and the relegation zone.

Speaking to the club media, Revell said: "That’s why we love football. It’s an amazing game where you don’t know what will happen.

"I don’t remember the last time we had a moment like that at this club. We had luck but we get that from having a group that is together.

"We’ve deserved something like that and they are delighted in there.

"One of the biggest things I’ve wanted was to bring a group of people who want to work so hard for each other.

"We are all in it together and the players on the pitch show how much the hard work from everyone else at the club means to them."

Going into the game there was just one point and one place separating the two teams and while the four-point gap doesn't mean that Stevenage's troubles have gone, it does give them some small crumb of comfort.

"Ultimately today was about winning, we knew that," said Revell. "It was a massive game so it was great to come here and win.

"We deserved it. We felt we should have won on Tuesday but a point was good if we won today. We’ve done exactly what we wanted to do.

"It’s a strange feeling. We’re absolutely delighted with the win but we have to better in the performance.

"That’s a good thing, that we are winning and it still can be better."

The game at Blundell Park, situated right on the North Sea coast, was played in a strong wind and it caused problems for both teams.

The boss said: "The wind was an issue but I always felt we were a real threat on the counter. We had numerous chances to put the game to bed.

When they scored it felt like all that hard work [had been for nothing] but when Matty scored, well there is no better feeling in football."