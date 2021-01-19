Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Stevenage game at Crawley Town postponed after COVID-19 outbreak at Sussex club

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:39 AM January 19, 2021   
A general view of Broadfield Stadium, home of Crawley Town FC

Stevenage's trip to Crawley Town in League Two has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Sussex club. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

Stevenage's trip to Crawley Town has been postponed after "an outbreak of COVID-19" at the Sussex club.

Boro were scheduled to visit the Broadfield Stadium tonight (Tuesday) for a League Two game.

A statement on the Reds' website said: "The club have informed the EFL that we are unable to fulfil the fixture due to an outbreak of COVID-19, with players and first-team staff required to self-isolate in line with EFL and government guidance.

"The circumstances surrounding the postponements will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.

"Revised dates for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course.

"The club are continuing to work with the EFL, FA and Public Health England to ensure the safety of all players and staff, with a further announcement regarding future fixtures, including the Reds' FA Cup tie against AFC Bournemouth, to come in due course."

Stevenage were heading south on the back of one defeat in eight league games.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested after crashing into tree and fleeing scene in Hitchin
  2. 2 Donations pour in for memorial garden in tribute to teacher who died from COVID-19
  3. 3 Letchworth Rugby Club rocked by death of two huge and well-loved stalwarts
  1. 4 Police appeal for witnesses after Hitchin robbery
  2. 5 Station assistant among 60 employees recognised for lifesaving actions
  3. 6 Walk-through coronavirus test site opens in Stevenage
  4. 7 Uber to offer discounted trips to those travelling to Robertson House vaccination centre
  5. 8 Armed police and helicopter search for man seen with firearm
  6. 9 Elderly queue in cold as mass vaccine centre opens its doors in Stevenage
  7. 10 Council warns of 'extremely high infection rate' in Stevenage ward

Their next outing will now be away to Exeter City on Saturday.

Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Investigations

'We're breaking' - Lister Hospital staff 'tearful' and 'on their knees'...

Charles Thomson

person

Flooding closes part of major road in Stevenage

Jacob Thorburn

person

Damage caused to Stevenage salon during burglary

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon

Stevenage school confirms food hampers will be scrapped after national...

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus