Stevenage game at Crawley Town postponed after COVID-19 outbreak at Sussex club

Published: 10:39 AM January 19, 2021

Stevenage's trip to Crawley Town in League Two has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Sussex club. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

Stevenage's trip to Crawley Town has been postponed after "an outbreak of COVID-19" at the Sussex club.

Boro were scheduled to visit the Broadfield Stadium tonight (Tuesday) for a League Two game.

A statement on the Reds' website said: "The club have informed the EFL that we are unable to fulfil the fixture due to an outbreak of COVID-19, with players and first-team staff required to self-isolate in line with EFL and government guidance.

"The circumstances surrounding the postponements will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.

"Revised dates for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course.

"The club are continuing to work with the EFL, FA and Public Health England to ensure the safety of all players and staff, with a further announcement regarding future fixtures, including the Reds' FA Cup tie against AFC Bournemouth, to come in due course."

Stevenage were heading south on the back of one defeat in eight league games.

Their next outing will now be away to Exeter City on Saturday.