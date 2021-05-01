Two goals little consolation for not winning says Stevenage's Luke Norris

Published: 6:51 PM May 1, 2021

Stevenage's Luke Norris couldn't be happy with the draw against Crawley Town despite two goals. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

Luke Norris may have hit two goals but Stevenage's inability to hold onto a lead against Crawley Town deflated any of that positivity.

The Stevenage-born striker scored a penalty in the first half and then restored the home side's lead with a cool finish 18 minutes from time.

That too was cancelled out but Arthur Read looked to have finally claimed the three points until Jack Powell scored a screamer in stoppage time to leave the game tied at 3-3.

Norris said: "We got into the lead three times and we’ve lost it three times.

"The lad has scored a worldie at the end but we have to close that down and get tighter.

"It’s more disappointing because if you score three goals in a game you should win.

"The mood was a bit low after the game because we did so well to get ahead each time.

"The last goal was a kick in the teeth.

"We know what we’re capable of but we were at 50-60 per cent in a lot of things today.

"And yet we still scored three goals so it shows what we can do."

With 90 minutes on the clock it was looking very different and from a personal point of view, it was ending the week in style for the 27-year-old former Marriotts School pupil.

He had bagged the winner at Cambridge United last week and then signed a new deal keeping him at the Lamex for at least another season.

"Yeah, it was starting to look good," he said with a wry smile.

"It’s nice personally to get a couple but I can’t say I’m happy as you want to score goals and win games of football.

"I’ve been hard on myself. I should have scored more than I have but it would be something else if we were creating chances.

"In every game I’ve played since coming here, we have always created.

"That’s great for me and shows you how far the club has come.

"It all builds well for next season."