Defensive snoozes leave Stevenage low after failing to win against Crawley Town

Published: 6:32 PM May 1, 2021

Manager Alex Revell cut a frustrated figure after seeing his side lose three leads in a draw against Crawley Town. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Neutrals loved it but Stevenage's draw at home to Crawley Town had manager Alex Revell struggling to find the positives.

There were plenty in a 3-3 draw that saw Boro lead three times, only to be pegged back each time, the last of which came in the second minute of added time at the end of the game.

But the fact that they couldn't hold onto any of those three leads, and the manner of the goals conceded, that had Revell under a cloud of frustration at the final whistle.

The boss said: "We should have been out of sight and if we were tuned in at set-pieces, we would have won the game comfortably.

"That was their only threat but we’ve drawn the game because we haven’t done the simple basics of defending our goal.

"We’re really disappointed with the goals conceded and also the fact that we created so many chances but didn’t take them.

"It’s disappointing when you lose games or draw games, this just feels like a loss, because of conceding from set-pieces."

The difference from the Boro side in the first half of the season compared to the one that is finishing the campaign is very marked.

And it says a lot that a performance that yielded three goals isn't seen as a massive positive.

But the Boro boss felt there was still plenty more in the tank.

He said: "We didn’t play well enough. We didn’t have the intensity.

"They make it difficult and the game became stop-start. That’s a killer for us as we want to play with tempo.

"It’s also the penultimate game of the season, and it has been a long season, but we have really high standards now."

One positive though was the double from Luke Norris, taking him to seven since joining in January.

It was his third in eight days and follows the signing of a new deal keeping him at the club into next season.

Revell said: "We’re going to create chances and he’s signed for this football club because he believes in what we’re doing.

"He could have scored more and we want to keep getting him in those positions.

"His work and his hold-up play is exceptional and he’ll be disappointed he isn’t walking away with a hat-trick.

"We know we’re building for next year but he’s finishing this season strong and he’ll go into next year full of confidence."