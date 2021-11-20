Defenders earned the glory says caretaker boss Robbie O'Keefe after Boro's win over Colchester

Stevenage's defence drew praise from caretaker manager Robbie O'Keefe for their performance in the win over Colchester United. - Credit: RAY LAWRENCE/TGS PHOTO

He labelled it "boring" and admitted it wasn't the way he wanted to play but caretaker boss Robbie O'Keefe and Stevenage found yet another way to win a game of football.

The 1-0 win at home to Colchester United was only the fourth in the league and only the second since August.

But it was a deserved win for the managerless side as they managed the game to its conclusion with relatively few alarms.

The boss said: "It was totally different and it’s not the way I want to play but we had to work out where we were physically after Tuesday [the extra-time FA Cup win over MK Dons].

"Tuesday was a game that was won by lots of attacking intent and free-flowing football where we get it wide, something we love to do.

"But we had to win it in a different way and we won it by being resolute in defence and defenders earning their money in the same way attackers earn there’s by scoring goals and getting the glory.

"The defenders got the glory today and we’ve found two different ways to win a game.

"We set up to defend deeper in the second half and were quite happy for them to have the ball.

"It is frustrating to watch and if I was watching I would be frustrated because it is boring to a degree, if I’m an honest.

"But it was a case of needs must and working out how to win a game of football.

"And for all the pressure they had, they didn’t really look like they would break us down other than the one that was ruled out for offside."

Earlier in the week it seemed as if he would miss this encounter, with talk of Steve Evans coming in, but he did and he will keep going for as long as the club need him.

O'Keefe said: "I’m just glad I can step in and help out. It’s been great doing it, I’m not going to lie.

"And until the club make the right decision, I’ll be happy to do it.

"It’s easy when you’ve got a group of players who work as hard as these do.

"It’s also easy when you have good staff behind you. Chris Aguttur has come in and done great and Ronnie Henry is up there with me a lot of the time.

"The backroom staff that you don’t see do a massive amount and help behind the scenes and in game times.

"It’s a real team effort."