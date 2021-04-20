Stevenage can't let memories of fabulous run fade as season heads to conclusion says boss

Published: 11:05 PM April 20, 2021

Stevenage can't just let the season fizzle out and have their impressive climb away from relegation fade into obscurity insists manager Alex Revell.

Boro were deep inside the relegation battle at Christmas but 12 games unbeaten sent them charging up the League Two table.

That sequence ended on April 10 at Salford City and two more defeats have followed, the latest a 1-0 reverse at home to Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night courtesy of a George Lloyd goal.

And that can't be allowed to fester according to the boss.

Revell said: "I don’t want the run that we went on to be forgotten.

"I want us to make sure we finish the season strong. We have three games left and we want to win all three, that’s what we want as a group.

"Ultimately we want to build for next year so the more wins and the higher we finish, the better people look at us.

"The good thing is that when teams come here now, they are having to respect us a lot because of the way we play.

"Cheltenham have had to work on their shape because they respect what we are doing and how dangerous we can be.

"But we can’t start games and go 1-0 down and then expect to lift and go on and win."

Like Saturday's loss at home to Mansfield Town, the solitary goal came during a frustrating first half for the hosts.

Again they were much improved after the break but the boss said spurned chances, including another one-on-one situation, are causing them trouble.

He said: "For the one-on-ones it is just one of those things, a mental block at the minute.

"Elliott [List] took it round the keeper against Harrogate and scored. Here, he tried to do the same but took it too wide.

"These are decisions that are made on the pitch and you live and die by them.

"We have to keep working on them because the forwards are running in behind and working hard to do that and we just need to keep providing them those chances.

"We know they are extremely good defensively and it was just a game where we had to break them down.

"We needed to move the ball quicker but if we’d come in at half-time at 0-0, then they would have said we had the better of the chances.

"We should be coming away with something from the game but missed chances again have stopped us from doing that."

One big positive though was again the performance of 19-year-old Welwyn Garden City-born Jack Smith who added another bottle of champagne to his collection after a 45-minute man-of-the-match performance on Saturday.

Revell said: "He’s got a great football brain, he’s a brilliant kid and I am delighted for him.

"It’s not naturally his position but he can play it and he can see pictures, he gets his rewards.

"He should have walked away with two assists for through balls.

"He is doing the right things."