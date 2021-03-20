Win over Carlisle was Stevenage's 'redemption' says boss Alex Revell

Published: 5:47 PM March 20, 2021

Alex Revell hailed the Stevenage performance in the 3-1 win over Carlisle United as the "redemption" of his side.

It had been on a cold December afternoon in Cumbria that Boro had delivered their most disappointing and disjointed showing this season.

The 4-0 loss was branded "unacceptable" by the boss and left them in the bottom two with 13 points from 17 games.

But since then they have gone through something of renaissance and now sit 15th with 46 points from 37 games.

It has been a recovery that Revell says is thoroughly deserved.

Stevenage manager Alex Revell encourages his side during the win over Carlisle United. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

"In my time at this football club, that is probably some of the best football I’ve seen us play," he said after the win at the Lamex Stadium, "and it should have been a lot more than it was.

"That was redemption for our performance up there and it was a complete role reversal.

"We were dominated up there and it was a tough, tough day. There was only one team that was going to win today though and it could have been six or seven.

"We were outstanding from start to finish.

"Everyone is working together and I am very proud of what this club is doing and what we are showing people.

"We were everyone’s favourites to go down. There wasn’t a bookmaker in this land that would have had us anywhere near [where we are].

"And they are proving people wrong.

"That’s been my motto for the whole of my life. It is always brilliant to prove people wrong and this group is doing that.

"We are in a really fantastic place and hopefully people look at this club and think we deserve to be here and that we are pushing in the right direction."

Tom Pett, Luke Norris and Arthur Read got the goals but it was the fact it wasn't six or seven that was the only remotely negative aspect of the game.

Revell though was positively drooling at some parts of their display.

Rod McDonald of Carlisle United was shown a red card after a foul on Elliott List. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

He said: "The move that led to [Rod McDonald's] sending-off was outstanding. If [Elliott List] actual goes through and scores, it would have been goal of the season at any level.

"It’s come from Jamie [Cumming], it’s gone through the centre-halves, it’s gone out, it’s come to Tom Pett. He slides in Elliot Osborne and he plays a perfect pass in behind and the lad brings him down.

"That to me is where we’ve been getting to and that’s [the root] of our frustration as a management.

"This is the the type of performance we have in us but we have to be at it every week.

"Detail is everything and it is the finer details [now that] we just need to keep working on.

"I’m really happy with the way it is going and the fact these players are willing to learn every day.

No matter how old they are, our biggest thing is to make them better as that benefits us as a club but it also benefits them as they either go higher or they have success here."