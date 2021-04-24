Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Match Report

League Two

Cambridge United F.C

0

Stevenage F.C

1

Luke Norris 63

Party well and truly pooped as Stevenage deny Cambridge promotion for now

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:56 PM April 24, 2021   
Stevenage's Luke Norris (left) celebrates

Stevenage's Luke Norris (left) celebrates with team-mate Terence Vancooten. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

Cambridge United have not earned promotion from League Two just yet - after Stevenage spoiled the party with a 1-0 win.

Fans may not have been allowed inside the ground officially - although plenty did find their way in - but there were a good number wandering down Newmarket Road in the direction of the Abbey Stadium well before kick-off, all in anticipation of a big party come 5pm.

Win and they were up - no ifs, buts, maybes or extravagant calculations needed.

It was 20 years since they tasted the heady air of England's third tier and seven years since they ended a seven-year exile in the non-league ranks with a play-off win over Gateshead.

Bright sunshine simply added to the expectant mood but the plans all reckoned without the input of Alex Revell's men. 

Cambridge United's Joe Ironside (centre) evades a tackle from Stevenage's Terence Vancooten (right)

Cambridge United's Joe Ironside (centre) evades a tackle from Stevenage's Terence Vancooten (right). - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

The term party pooper comes with the definition of  "a person who throws gloom over social enjoyment".

Luke Norris did that with his goal on 63 minutes and it was a deserved victory too as Stevenage out-worked and out-battled their hosts.

Most Read

  1. 1 People with these surnames in Herts could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes
  2. 2 CCTV appeal after window smashed at bowls club
  3. 3 Stevenage's Banksy brings another community mural to town's underpasses
  1. 4 11-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery
  2. 5 Persistent town centre beggar and thief sentenced
  3. 6 Have you seen this wanted man with links to Stevenage?
  4. 7 Fun fair set for town centre following April 12 reopening
  5. 8 Man jailed after threatening terrified neighbour with rape and arson
  6. 9 Cyclist suffers bruises to face after being punched in assault
  7. 10 Community Trust pledges £100,000 to children's wellbeing following impact of pandemic

Cambridge will get promotion in the next two games but this was not the way the script was meant to go.

Mind you, the hosts looked up for it from the kick-off, as you would have expected, and had a couple of chances to take the lead in the first 20 minutes.

Joe Ironside wriggled clear of three players but couldn't find the killer ball and when Cambridge did deliver a cross into the box, Luke Hannant fired over from an unmarked position 14 yards out.

Stevenage's Luther Wildin (left) and Cambridge United's Jack Iredale battle for the ball during the

Stevenage's Luther Wildin (left) and Cambridge United's Jack Iredale battle for the ball. - Credit: PA

Hiram Boateng then tested Jamie Cumming with a curling shot and the keeper would have been happy to see Wes Hoolahan's run forward end in a tame shot that was straight at him.

But from then the pattern of the game changed and whether it was nerves from Cambridge or an increase in tempo for the visitors, Boro started to create their own chances.

Jack Smith got in down the right but from a narrow angle he found home keeper Callum Burton in the perfect position to repel the shot at his near post.

Elliott List was one who was finding room but one run into the box ended with him losing his balance and when he did get a good sight of the net, he didn't connect properly.

The forward also chipped one too far across the box and when Cambridge made a hash of clearing it, Paul Digby bailed his team-mates out by getting in front of Boro's top scorer just as he was about to turn and score.

It was more of the same in the early exchanges of the second period with a high press pushing Cambridge into errors.

It didn't bring many chances though, and the game had settled into a midfield battle and petty fouls and there was an hour on the clock before either keeper had to dirty his gloves, Burton palming down a Smith thump from out wide on the right.

Stevenage's Luther Wildin (left) and Cambridge United's Jack Iredale battle for the ball during the

Stevenage's Luther Wildin (left) and Cambridge United's Jack Iredale battle for the ball. - Credit: PA

But if anyone was going to score it was going to be the visitors, even if it was a pinball wizard of a goal.

A corner from the right was swung by Ben Coker and thumped off the crossbar in the first instance, List in among it. The second effort was fantastically clawed off the line by Burton but the next rebound was prodded home by Norris.

The striker brought another good save out of the keeper as the game entered the final 10 minutes but there was still the expectation that Cambridge would launch a sustained spell of pressure.

A triple substitution raised the hopes of all those inside the ground dressed in black and amber, and the ones gathered outside who finally broke into song.

But nothing really came bar one moment inside the four added minutes.

Romain Vincelot was actually the closest with a shot from outside of the box that went wide.

The final whistle saw smoke bombs set off outside but this was Boro's day.


Stevenage: Cumming, James-Wildin, Coker, Prosser. Vancooten, List, Smith (Vincelot 86), Pett, Aitchison (Osborne 81), Norris (Stevens 86), Lines.

Subs (not used): Johnson, Cuthbert, Hutton, Martin.

Goals: Norris 63


Cambridge United: Burton, Knoyle, Iredale (May 83), Digby (Dunk 83), Taylor, Dysdale, Hannant (Tracey 75), Mullin, Hoolahan, Ironside, Boateng (O'Neil 83).

Subs (not used): McKenzie-Lyle, Okedina, Alese.

Booked: Knoyle 71


HT: Cambridge United 0 Stevenage 0

Referee: Ross Joyce (Eston, Middlesbrough)

Stevenage FC
Stevenage News
Cambridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stevenage development on land west of town

Planning

Application submitted for 1,500 new homes on land west of Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Temporary seating area outside Wetherspoon in Stevenage High Street

Stevenage Borough Council

Will loss of free parking cause death of high street?

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
The London Road/A505 Baldock roundabout, where a motorcyclist came off his bike and sustained a serious head injury

Man left seriously injured after motorcycle crash

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Martyn Burrows from Letchworth Garden City featured on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Greg James this morning (April 20)

Radio 1's Top of the Shops uncovers Letchworth's top bacon buyer

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus