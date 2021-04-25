Stevenage didn't want to be the team that that Cambridge got promotion against says match-winner Luke Norris

Published: 1:11 PM April 25, 2021

Stevenage's Luke Norris (left) and Cambridge United's Declan Drysdale during the match at the Abbey Stadium. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

Luke Norris said the threat of watching Cambridge United celebrating promotion inspired Stevenage to the three points at the Abbey Stadium.

Simply win and the U's were guaranteed elevation to League One but instead it was Boro who left with the three points, courtesy of the striker's 63rd minute winner.

Stevenage's Luke Norris celebrates scoring against Cambridge United. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

He said: "We don’t want to be a team that gets beats and lets someone get promoted, especially not against rivals.

"We didn’t want to be that Stevenage side who Cambridge have just beaten to get promotion.

"It’s not going to be against us, we stopped the party.

"It was great. We dominated the game in chances created and if we’re calmer in those areas, it could have been three of four, and against a team that’s top of the league.

"We’ve come off three losses on the bounce where we should have got more out of those games.

"But we here defended well and got that scrappy goal that we have been after for a while and it was what we needed.

"It shows how far this club have come, how far this team has come and what we are capable of.

"It was an enjoyable day and we were very good for an away performance."

The goal itself, Norris's fifth in the colours of his hometown team, came from a corner whipped in by Ben Coker.

A first chance thundered against the bar while the second was superbly stopped on the line by goalkeeper Callum Burton. The third, however, was prodded over the line by the 27-year-old.

He said: "The keeper made a hell of a save to claw it back off the line but I was just there, right place, right time.

"Some of the coaching staff have wanted me to stay in that area, be more central, and that’s where it ended up.

"It’s nice to get the goal and it’s nice that it was the winner.

"Goals is what I am judged on. I should have had a few more in my short spell too but it has been nice to get a few and a few important ones as well.

"I hold it up and bring others in. That’s the sort of player I am and I did that well today but to top it off with a goal was nice."