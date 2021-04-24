A new personal best for Stevenage says Alex Revell after spoiling Cambridge's party

Published: 6:12 PM April 24, 2021

Cambridge United's Kyle Knoyle (left) and Stevenage's Elliott List in action during Stevenage's 1-0 win at the Abbey Stadium. - Credit: ZAC GOODWIN/PA

Stevenage not only spoiled the Cambridge United party but thoroughly deserved it according to manager Alex Revell - with the new best performance in his reign.

The game with Carlisle United a few weeks ago previously held that title but the 1-0 win at the Abbey Stadium eclipsed that.

"In terms of the whole occasion, it [is the best we've played]," said the boss

"We knew the game was big and they would come out strong but apart from a few little bits, we were excellent for 90 minutes

"We struck to how we wanted to play, we got through on goal and should have been out of sight by half-time.

"We weren’t as good in the second half but took our chance and then had more [than them]. We defended brilliantly.

"All in all it was a really top performance from us."

Had the hosts won they would have been promoted but Luke Norris's goal on 63 minutes proved crucial.

Boro had to survive an early test as the U's looked to capitalise on the expectations but once that had passed, Boro came more and more into it.

Revell said: "It was all about how we dealt with them and for all that play I didn’t really feel threatened.

"When we organised a bit more, we became a real threat in terms of our attacking play."

And the boss believes the occasion was exactly what was needed to end their recent slump.

He said: "When we are on our run of games where we wanted to get away from the bottom, every game was a massive game.

"And as soon as we got safe, almost sub-consciously and without knowing, we took a bit of a breath.

"This is probably the first game since that where there has been a bit of pressure on a game.

"It is a derby and there were fans in here and we are disappointed our fans weren’t in.

"But they replied from Tuesday’s result with real quality and desire and togetherness and all the things we talk about.

"We’re really pleased with it in there because the players deserve it for all their hard work."

But Revell, a life long United fan, says Cambridge weren't be denied their rewards for much longer.

He said: "This is the first result I look at. I was here for a very long time.

"They will go up, 100 per cent, they have been outstanding all season.

"They’ve shown how to play in this league at times and how a club should be run.

"It’s a great club and I’m sure they’ll be celebrating in a few weeks."