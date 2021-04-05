Stevenage out to attack the run-in after preserving their unbeaten run with draw against Bradford City

Published: 6:49 PM April 5, 2021 Updated: 6:55 PM April 5, 2021

Stevenage manager Alex Revell was both disappointed and happy with a point against Bradford City. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/ TGS PHOTO

Alex Revell says Stevenage need to attack each of their final six games after extending their unbeaten run with a draw at home to Bradford City.

Luke Norris had put them ahead on 15 minutes but Clayton Donaldson equalised shortly after and the two in-form sides both failed to find a winner as the contest ended 1-1.

It makes Boro's slim play-off hopes even more unlikely but that may allow Revell's men the opportunity to cut loose.

The boss said: "We have to attack every game, we might as well. We have to attack every game and show people how far we’ve come.

"The players need to show the talents they have and as a team we need to show what we’ve shown in the last few weeks.

"We didn’t do that [against Bradford] because of how they played.

"It was really scrappy and there was no flow to it. We want it to flow, we want to get on the ball and pass it.

"We need to get that back over the last six games.

"We dominated the first 15 minutes and showed our intentions.

"We scored one and should have scored another. We’ve had a lot of one-on-ones this year and our conversion ratio isn’t fantastic.

"We kept going and scored but after that they went back to front quicker and more direct. "

"They scored a goal we’re really disappointed with but we’ve come a long way.

"Bradford are a good team, full of talented players and ultimately we’re disappointed with a draw."

Their final run-in to the season begins on Saturday with what undoubtedly be another tough clash, away to Salford City.

And being made to scrap to a point and preserve their now 12-match long undefeated streak may help refocus their minds.

Revell said: "The pleasing thing is the players are not going into games thinking it is going to be easy. They go into games with belief and confidence.

"We asked them what their thoughts were of the draw and the they all replied with it was scrappy and we didn’t find our passes and couldn’t find a tempo.

"The good thing is they know where we need to improve on and that’s all we need to keep doing.

"The run we’ve been on and the amount of wins and points we’ve got, these players deserve huge credit."