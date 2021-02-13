Stevenage spurn chances as solitary goal sees them fall to defeat at Bolton

Published: 6:59 PM February 13, 2021 Updated: 7:06 PM February 13, 2021

Alex Revell felt at times they looked like play-off contenders but too many chances came and went as Stevenage fell to a 1-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers.

Declan John had fired the home side into a seventh-minute lead with a right-footed shot from the edge of the area, and it proved to be the only goal of the game despite Boro at times dominating the contest.

They created plenty of chances but the boss said that will large parts were impressive, they need to learn quickly at either end of the park.

Speaking to the club's media channels, Revell said: "It was a good performance in terms of between the boxes but it’s in those boxes where you gain your points.

"We weren’t good enough, we have to be honest.

"It was a poor goal [to concede]. We have to cut the mistakes out [at the back]and at the other end, we have to make sure we have a desire and an attitude and a determination that no matter what, we’re going to score a goal.

"I’m the first one to praise them but I’m the first one to say we should be coming away having won the game.

"We’re disappointed."

They remain four places from the foot of the table and six points above the relegation zone but it could have been so much better has the likes of Ben Coker, Luke Norris and Matty Stevens been more clinical in front of goal.

And Revell still firmly believes that the way they are playing will see them stay clear of the chasing pack.

He said: "If you were a neutral watching this, you would have said we were a team chasing the play-offs. That’s how I felt we played at times.

"Our two central midfielders were excellent and ran the game but it comes down to scoring goals.

"We’ve created 16 chances away from home and we haven’t made the keeper work enough and ultimately if you don’t take your chances when they come your way, it’s always going to be an uphill battle when you give them a goal.

"After that I felt there was only going to be one team that would go on and get something from the game and that was us.

"We have to learn."