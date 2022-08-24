Norris and Rose on course for Salford despite not featuring against Peterborough
- Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO
Steve Evans says there is no need to panic after strikers Danny Rose and Luke Norris failed to feature in Stevenage's Carabao Cup win over Peterborough United - even if the latter wasn't happy with that decision.
Both had limped out of Saturday's victory over Carlisle United, Rose with a tight groin and Norris with an Achilles worry.
Rose was left out of the midweek squad altogether while Norris was an unused substitute but the boss is happy with their prognosis ahead of the trip to Salford City on Saturday.
Evans said: "Danny is probably 60-40 to make Salford on Saturday but Luke could have come on the pitch tonight. That was my decision.
"Prevention is better than cure. We got him moving in training on Monday but when I named the team, he almost looked like he wanted to headbutt me.
"He kept looking at me on the bench and after 75 minutes I turned to him and said you are not getting on.
"He had a pet lip as Luke can do but he’s a huge player for us and he is a talisman when he plays.
"But all my players are.
"Michael Bostwick came in and was brilliant. I knew he’d want to play against Posh.
"He just felt everything tighten up in the last 10 minutes."