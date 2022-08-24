The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Evans targets October to unleash a tip-top David Amoo after 'outstanding' Stevenage debut

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:00 PM August 24, 2022
New Stevenage forward David Amoo may not be at tip-top condition until October warns Steve Evans.

New Stevenage forward David Amoo may not be at tip-top condition until October warns Steve Evans. - Credit: BARRINGTON COOMBS/PA

Steve Evans was absolutely delighted with new signing David Amoo but has warned Stevenage fans to be patient with the forward.

The 31-year-old arrived at the club officially on Monday and the Boro boss had no hesitation in throwing him straight in the mix.

He lasted for 67 minutes too, with plenty seen to excite his new fan club, but that lack of fitness is the first thing Evans wants to improve.

"He was outstanding," said the manager. "It was fair to say he had a lot of stiffness in his legs in the second half. 

"He has had four or five days off after training with us as we did the deal with his representatives and he had four of five offers to consider. 

"Every time he has played against my teams, he has been a threat. 

"He’s got electric pace and he is four weeks away from being ready. 

"The fact this was a cup tie and not a league game gave us the chance to play him and he’ll be a hell of a player in October. 

"That’s a long time to wait but we’ll gradually get him there."

