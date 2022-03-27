New boss Evans cries foul after Stevenage loss at Exeter

Steve Evans saw his first game as Stevenage manager end in defeat at Exeter City - Credit: PA

New Stevenage boss Steve Evans felt his side were somewhat hard done by in their 2-1 defeat at high-flying Exeter City.

Evans took charge for the first time since succeeding Paul Tisdale and saw Luke Norris cancel out a Sam Stubbs header for the hosts.

But Stubbs restored Exeter's lead just before the break and they took all three points to remain second behind leaders Forest Green and leave Boro just three points above the League Two relegation zone.

"The first one we should defend it better, it's a man-for-man marker. One of our boys doesn't do his job, it is a great header it has to be said," Evans told the club website.

"But the second one is clearly a foul. He is just all over him. Any other referee in Britain gives it as a foul. But he (Carl Boyeson) doesn't see it.

"I'm not questioning Carl's integrity, I've known him a long time, but that's clearly a foul. Even Matty (Taylor) knows it, their bench said straight away it looks a foul."

Having fallen behind on 28 minutes, Boro got back on terms when Norris netted at the far post from Elliot List's cross.

And Evans felt his side enjoyed a spell on top, before conceding for a second time.

He added: "We'd worked on something for a couple of days with Elliot (List) and the big fella spinning to the back and Noz gets the goal but Elliot does great as well when he goes by the boy - the boy can't touch him, because he's so quick.

"Then for five minutes I think we're the better team. The crowd went really quiet, we were in their last third, trying to get a little break of the ball.

"Then they work the corner, I speak to the referee and he gives it, it's a clear foul. Whatever way we look at it."

Boro had a chance to snatch a point, but Bruno Andrade was denied a late equaliser as Cameron Dawson made a brilliant one-handed save on 87 minutes.

Evans said: "Second half, we stretched the game. They've had the better of possession but they've not really hurt us.

"We've had a couple of last-ditch tackles where we've gone with four up the pitch for the last 15 minutes.

"Then we make the chance with five/six minutes to go and should score one-on-one with the keeper, then we have a real good chance with a free-kick, in a great position for the technical boys we've got, but the referee doesn't give it.

"We wish Exeter really well, they're a good club, good supporters. You could see how they got behind them.

"And thank you to the travelling Stevenage fans, it's a long way, I think they probably thought late on we would get something from the game, but we didn't. So we'll take this, it will hurt the players."