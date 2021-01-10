New boys have added to squad says Alex Revell after two make debuts

Published: 11:22 AM January 10, 2021

Chris Lines made his Stevenage debut against Swansea City in the FA Cup. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Alex Revell was pleased to give Chris Lines his Stevenage debut in the FA Cup game with Swansea City and says the other new signings will feature heavily shortly too.

The 35-year-old, signed from Northampton Town earlier in the week, played 63 minutes in the 2-0 defeat, while fellow new boy Luke Norris, arrived off the bench for his first appearance at half-time.

Luke Norris of Stevenage and Ben Cabango of Swansea City during the FA Cup third round game at the Lamex Stadium. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

And the Boro boss says the pair, along with the third player brought in, Matty Stevens, are settling in well and will benefit from another full week of training.

He said: "It’s been bitty this week as Luke never signed properly until Wednesday, so he has only trained for a day or two.

"We didn’t want to start him because of that but Chris Lines has trained all week so he deserved to play and he really contributed.

"His awareness was important and Matty Stevens has been working incredibly hard so he is ready for the games ahead.

"They have fitted in really well and it is a good squad to introduce new players into.

"We have to make sure all of the players take the confidence from Swansea into the next few games."

Terence Vancooten of Stevenage and Viktor Gyokeres of Swansea City during the FA Cup third round match at the Lamex Stadium. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Revell also said their winter business is not complete either but they will only re-enter the market if the right player becomes available.

He said: "It was really important to bring players in early. The biggest thing was the reaction of the players coming in and that was good.

"But when you improve you have to be mindful of the spirit within the group and the togetherness.

"We obviously need to add quality but it is really important that we stay together as a team and a squad.

Stevenage players get together in a huddle prior to the FA Cup third round match against Swansea City. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

"We will be looking but it will only be the right ones in the right positions that we think will improve us."

And Revell says the performance against the Championship high-flyers fills him with confidence about the weeks and months ahead.

He said: "The players are in there disappointed because of the way we played and the way we kept the ball and the way we moved it.

Charlie Carter of Stevenage and Ben Cabango of Swansea City during the FA Cup third round match at the Lamex Stadium. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

"It was exciting at times when we went forward and their manager said it could have been and should have been different.

"We were going forward with a purpose which is what we want."