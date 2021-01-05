Stevenage boost ranks with triple signing

Published: 1:56 PM January 5, 2021

New Stevenage signing Luke Norris battles with Manchester United's Luke Shaw during a Carabao Cup match in December 2019. - Credit: MARTIN RICKETT/PA

Stevenage manager Alex Revell had promised signings in the January transfer window and has proved a man of his word - with three new faces joining the League Two club.

Matty Stevens comes in from Forest Green Rovers, Chris Lines was with Northampton Town and Luke Norris arrives from Colchester United.

Chris Lines, seen in action for Northampton Town, joins Stevenage until the end of the season. - Credit: MIKE EGERTON/PA

Lines, 35, is a passing midfielder who made over 300 appearances with Bristol Rovers while 27-year-old Norris was born in the town and started his career at Hitchin Town.

Those deals are both permanent until the end of the season while striker Stevens joins on loan.

New Stevenage signing Mathew Stevens playing for Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup against Bournemouth. - Credit: ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA

Chairman Phil Wallace said: "We are pleased with these first three additions early in the window and they allow us to settle down and be patient over the next one or two incomings.

"The management know where they want to strengthen but sometimes you have to wait for the right opportunity.

"At the moment things are definitely going in the right direction. We are starting to see the benefits of the hard work and planning coming through in the results lately."