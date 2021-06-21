Stevenage snap up Notts County midfielder Jake Reeves

Published: 6:10 PM June 21, 2021

Jake Reeves has become Stevenage's fifth signing of the summer. - Credit: DANIEL HAMBURY/PA

Stevenage have bolstered their squad for the new year with the signing of midfielder Jake Reeves.

The 28-year-old made over 200 appearances in the Football League for Brentford, AFC Wimbledon and Bradford City before joining former manager Neil Ardley at Notts County last season.

New Stevenage signing Jake Reeves counts AFC Wimbledon as a former club. - Credit: MIKE EGERTON/PA

Their failure to get through the National League play-offs though has allowed Alex Revell to swoop in.

Speaking to the club website, Reeves said: "It is nice to be back in the Football League. I met with the gaffer a couple of times and since learning how he wants to play and what he wants to achieve, it was a no brainer for me."

The boss said: "His playing style fits our midfield profile, with his energy and intensity without the ball. His range of passing and ability to create is something I am excited to watch and develop even further.

“It is crucial we recruit within our principles and this season we are able to do that.

"Jake has the qualities we want in abundance, and we are looking forward to working with him and watching him grow as a player."

Joesph Anang in action for West Ham United during a pre-season friendly with Dagenham & Redbridge in 2019. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

He follows the loan signing of Joseph Anang from West Ham United.

The Ghanaian-born, England U20 international goalkeeper has been playing mostly in the Hammers U23 side but has also been included in their EFL games.

He said: "Stevenage’s style of play is something that attracted me to the club. I learnt a lot last season in Premier League Two and now I'm looking forward to learning more in League Two.

“The gaffer has told me what he expects from me, and he has put his faith in me.

"Now, I have the opportunity to prove what I can do to him, the coaching staff and the fans."