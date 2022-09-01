Alex Gilbey becomes a Boro man after swapping Charlton for Stevenage

Steve Evans has made his first deadline day signing as Stevenage manager by swooping for a League One midfielder.

Alex Gilbey has moved on a season-long loan from Charlton Athletic, although there is a recall option in January.

The 27-year-old has, for the most part, played his football solidly in the third tier of English football, joining the Addicks in 2020 where he scored six goals in 66 appearances.

He has only made one side so far this season though after a change in management in the summer.

He started his career at Colchester where he played over 100 games and then had spells at Wigan Athletic and MK Dons.

Speaking on the club website, Gilbey said: "The move has been in the pipeline now for a few weeks so I’m glad it’s over the line and now I’m looking forward to Saturday.

"I had a few offers from the league above, but as soon as I spoke to the manager and had a look around the training facilities, it was a no brainer for me.

"I've signed for Stevenage because I want to get promoted. With the way the manager speaks and what his plans are, he wants the same thing.

"For me, the main things are to score as many goals as possible and help the club reach its objective."