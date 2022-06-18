The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Dan Sweeney swaps Forest Green Rovers for Stevenage

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:03 PM June 18, 2022
Luke Norris and Dan Sweeney (right) will be team-mates at Stevenage next season.

Luke Norris and Dan Sweeney (right) will be team-mates at Stevenage next season. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Steve Evans' squad building shows no signs of letting up after a fourth signing in three days at Stevenage.

Dan Sweeney follows Dean Campbell, Max Clark and Jordan Roberts in at the Lamex, the 28-year-old centre-back joining after two years with League Two champions Forest Green Rovers.

He made 67 appearances with FGR and is the eighth signing as part of the Boro boss's overhaul of the squad.

Dan Sweeney (right) has swapped Forest Green Rovers for Stevenage ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

Dan Sweeney (right) has swapped Forest Green Rovers for Stevenage ahead of the 2022-2023 season. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

"It has been a long time coming," said Sweeney. "I have spoken to Steve Evans a good few times, always with good conversations and now I am just thrilled to be here.

"The manager has said what he wants to achieve at this club and I want to be a part of that. His ambitions match mine as a player.

"I had a successful season last year and I’m hoping my time here can be successful too.

"I want to be at the top again and fighting for promotion."

Stevenage FC
Football
Stevenage News

