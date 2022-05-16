The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Sport

Robbie O'Keefe leaves Stevenage after 11 years

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:10 AM May 16, 2022
Academy manager Robbie O'Keefe has left Stevenage after 11 years.

Academy manager Robbie O'Keefe has left Stevenage after 11 years. - Credit: RAY LAWRENCE/TGS PHOTO

Former caretaker boss Robbie O'Keefe has left Stevenage.

O'Keefe, who was the academy manager at the League Two club, took charge of three games after Alex Revell was sacked in November, winning two of them and drawing the other.

His relationship with chairman Phil Wallace was tested when he took charge of Southern League Biggleswade Town alongside his academy job but the Boro supremo praised his contribution, saying he had helped elevate the club's academy to the exact level he wanted.

He said: "During Robbie’s time with us the academy has produced several players who have moved up into professional football but, most importantly, the academy has achieved a level of professionalism that is respected by our peers and that was always our ultimate aim.

"I have enjoyed working with Robbie and always found his views and opinions to be insightful and clear. As he will still be working locally, I am sure we will be able to continue to help each other as we move into a new era of youth development."

O’Keefe, who was at Stevenage for 11 years in a number of roles, is set to start his own business focused on coaching and tournaments and will remain as boss of the Waders.

Stevenage FC
Football
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

The Drapers Arms in Stevenage High Street

Pubs

Police called to rowdy crowd, disturbance and fire alarm at Stevenage pub

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
An uninsured driver is handcuffed by police for breach of the peace

Bedfordshire Police

Man charged with attempted kidnap in Stotfold and Letchworth

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps image of Tesco Express, with dark bricks and grass outside.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Letchworth: Man escapes with 'basket full of alcohol' during Tesco break-in

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage mum Jenny Harding after surgery to remove a brain tumour

Subscriber Exclusive

Young mum's marathon effort after brain tumour diagnosis

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon