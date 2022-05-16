Robbie O'Keefe leaves Stevenage after 11 years

Former caretaker boss Robbie O'Keefe has left Stevenage.

O'Keefe, who was the academy manager at the League Two club, took charge of three games after Alex Revell was sacked in November, winning two of them and drawing the other.

His relationship with chairman Phil Wallace was tested when he took charge of Southern League Biggleswade Town alongside his academy job but the Boro supremo praised his contribution, saying he had helped elevate the club's academy to the exact level he wanted.

He said: "During Robbie’s time with us the academy has produced several players who have moved up into professional football but, most importantly, the academy has achieved a level of professionalism that is respected by our peers and that was always our ultimate aim.

"I have enjoyed working with Robbie and always found his views and opinions to be insightful and clear. As he will still be working locally, I am sure we will be able to continue to help each other as we move into a new era of youth development."

O’Keefe, who was at Stevenage for 11 years in a number of roles, is set to start his own business focused on coaching and tournaments and will remain as boss of the Waders.