Stevenage unveil Amazon's Prime Gaming as new sponsors on new kit

Published: 3:24 PM July 25, 2021 Updated: 3:27 PM July 25, 2021

Luke Prosser shows off Stevenage's new strip and sponsor during the pre-season friendly with Crystal Palace. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Stevenage have ditched the stripes for their new kit but have gone with another well-known name as their lead sponsor.

Prime Gaming, part of the Amazon Prime group, will have their name on the first-team and replica kits for the next two years.

Larry Plotnick, general manager of Prime Gaming, said: “Stevenage has a great reputation for building a passionate and loyal community which aligns very much with our ambitions.

"As customer-focused organisations both serving passionate communities, we think this is a great fit."

Boro director Stuart Dinsey said: "This partnership suits us as we are ambitious with a focus on innovation as well as community."

The kit itself is split into two vertically, white at the bottom with red across the chest and sleeves. It also has a gold collar and 1976 embroidered into the neck at the back.

It comes with red shorts and red socks and got it got its first airing at the home friendly with Crystal Palace.

The new away kit won't be released until early September, however, and a third kit will be worn for the games in August where there will be clash, like Walsall away on August 28.