Scott Cuthbert the shock name at the top of the list of 19 players leaving Stevenage

Scott Cuthbert is the big name set to depart Stevenage after the released and retained list was announced. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Skipper Scott Cuthbert is the shock name among a big list of players released by Stevenage.

The skipper, who turns 35 next month, had joined Boro in 2018 having moved across from neighbours Luton Town.

And he is just one of 19 who will depart the League Two side as new manager Steve Evans wields the axe as promised.

Fellow defenders Ben Coker, Luke O’Neill, Luke Prosser and Brad Barry will also leave as will James Daly, Ed Upson, Chris Lines, Charlie Carter, Bruno Andrade and Sacha Bastien.

Youngsters Harry Draper, Timmy Smith, Sam Dreyer and Luis Fernandez are also on the lookout for new clubs.

Christy Pym, Michael Bostwick, Bailey Clements and Zain Westbrooke, who were all signed on loan, have returned to their parent clubs although in the case of Bostwick, he is now a free agent having being released by Burton Albion.

In addition, Laurie Walker, Ross Marshall, Jack Smith and Arthur Read have been placed on the transfer list, the latter coming just days after being named as young player of the year.

Scott Cuthbert (right) leads the list of players released by Stevenage although Luke Norris will stay at the Lamex. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Seven of the senior pros will remain, defenders Luther James-Wildin and Terence Vancooten joining midfielders Jake Reeves and Jake Taylor and a trio of strikers in Luke Norris, Elliott List and Jamie Reid.

Two junior pros have been retained as well, Alfie Williams and Mackye Townsend-West.

A statement on the club website read: "Everyone at Stevenage Football Club would like to thank every player for their time with us and wish them every success for the future."

Saturday had seen Boro finish what has been an hugely disappointing year on a high, beating Salford City 4-2 at the Lamex Stadium.

Elliott List broke a goal-scoring drought that stretched back to November while there was a double for Jamie Reid and one more for Luke Norris, who finished the season as top scorer with 16 goals, 14 of them in League Two.

The day also saw the club's end of season awards.

Aside from Read's young player award, the other two both went to Norris, the 28-year-old winning both the player of the year and the players' player prize.