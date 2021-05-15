Danny Newton exits Stevenage after retained and released list is announced
- Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO
Danny Newton heads the list of players being released by Stevenage ahead of the new season.
The fan favourite is one of nine players not to have their deal renewed and is by far and away the biggest name.
Joe Martin's brief return has also been curtailed while the likes of Inih Effiong and Femi Akinwande, signed during the summer last year, and youngsters Arthur Iontton and sub goalkeeper Billy Johnson have also been let go by the League Two club.
On top of that players such as Arthur Read, Jack Aitchison, Matty Stevens and Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming, brought to the Lamex on loan, have all returned to their parent club.
Boro had already announced that player of the year Elliott List and Luke Norris were staying while young player of the year, Jack Smith, and Scott Cuthbert, Elliot Osborne, Luke Prosser and star defender Terence Vancooten would remain for another campaign.
Young pros Harry Draper, Luis Fernandez, Mackye Townsend-West, Sam Dreyer, Timmy Smith and Alfie Williams are also staying.
The club remain in talks with Tom Pett, Luther James-Wildin, Ben Coker, Chris Lines and Charlie Carter.
Senior players retained:
Scott Cuthbert
Marcus Dinanga
Elliott List
Ross Marshall
Luke Norris
Elliot Osborne
Luke Prosser
Jack Smith
Terence Vancooten
Junior Pros Retained:
Harry Draper
Luis Fernandez
Mackye Townsend-West
First year pros:
Sam Dreyer
Timmy Smith
Alfie Williams
Released:
Femi Akinwande
Jacob Bancroft
Inih Effiong
Jamie Fielding
Arthur Iontton
Billy Johnson
Joe Martin
Danny Newton
Liam Smyth
Returning to their clubs:
Jack Aitchison
Jamie Cumming
Remeao Hutton
Jahmal Hector-Ingram
Arthur Read
Jack Roles
Matty Stevens
Retired:
Romain Vincelot
Offered terms and still in discussion:
Tom Pett
Chris Lines
Luther James-Wildin
Ben Coker
Charlie Carter