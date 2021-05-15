Danny Newton exits Stevenage after retained and released list is announced

Published: 5:37 PM May 15, 2021

Danny Newton's final goals for Stevenage came in the win over Forest Green Rovers in March. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Danny Newton heads the list of players being released by Stevenage ahead of the new season.

The fan favourite is one of nine players not to have their deal renewed and is by far and away the biggest name.

Joe Martin's brief return has also been curtailed while the likes of Inih Effiong and Femi Akinwande, signed during the summer last year, and youngsters Arthur Iontton and sub goalkeeper Billy Johnson have also been let go by the League Two club.

On top of that players such as Arthur Read, Jack Aitchison, Matty Stevens and Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming, brought to the Lamex on loan, have all returned to their parent club.

Boro had already announced that player of the year Elliott List and Luke Norris were staying while young player of the year, Jack Smith, and Scott Cuthbert, Elliot Osborne, Luke Prosser and star defender Terence Vancooten would remain for another campaign.

Young pros Harry Draper, Luis Fernandez, Mackye Townsend-West, Sam Dreyer, Timmy Smith and Alfie Williams are also staying.

The club remain in talks with Tom Pett, Luther James-Wildin, Ben Coker, Chris Lines and Charlie Carter.

Senior players retained:

Scott Cuthbert

Marcus Dinanga

Elliott List

Ross Marshall

Luke Norris

Elliot Osborne

Luke Prosser

Jack Smith

Terence Vancooten

Junior Pros Retained:

Harry Draper

Luis Fernandez

Mackye Townsend-West

First year pros:

Sam Dreyer

Timmy Smith

Alfie Williams

Released:

Femi Akinwande

Jacob Bancroft

Inih Effiong

Jamie Fielding

Arthur Iontton

Billy Johnson

Joe Martin

Danny Newton

Liam Smyth

Returning to their clubs:

Jack Aitchison

Jamie Cumming

Remeao Hutton

Jahmal Hector-Ingram

Arthur Read

Jack Roles

Matty Stevens

Retired:

Romain Vincelot

Offered terms and still in discussion:

Tom Pett

Chris Lines

Luther James-Wildin

Ben Coker

Charlie Carter