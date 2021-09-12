Stevenage still searching for the complete performance after losing at Sutton United

Published: 10:36 AM September 12, 2021 Updated: 10:59 AM September 12, 2021

It was a game that will go into the record books but not for a reason that will thrill Stevenage and it left manager Alex Revell frustrated at the lack of a "complete performance".

The 2-1 defeat at Ganders Green Lane was the first victory for Sutton United as a Football League club and came after Richie Burnett can scored twice in the eight minutes after Elliott List had put Boro ahead.

To make matters worse for the Hertfordshire side, the second came from the penalty spot in an incident that saw Terence Vancooten dismissed for handball inside the six-yard box.

But the Boro boss is looking for his side to control the controllable through the course of a full game and do the simple things correctly.

He said: "We’re still playing in patches and we’re still looking for that complete performance.

"We went a goal up to a strike that was on plan.

"We judged [Elliott] last week for not taking that type of chance and this week he does it.

"And we had plenty of chances to win the game by more but it comes down to a five-minute spell and winning your individual battles.

"There are areas we need to work on."

The sending off is just the latest in a growing number of incidents that are going against Boro but Revell knows that these things happen in football and says the players must keep working hard to turn the little slump round.

He said: "What you have to do is knuckle down and hope lady luck turns but to concede those goals after going 1-0 is poor and something we need to work on.

"Football is tough and it is decided on moments. Against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup we concede in the last minute and lose on penalties and we know where we could have been in the next round [at Manchester City].

"Last week we missed chances and conceded a penalty in the last minute.

"The difference between a draw and a win is huge.

"Here we go 1-0 up and if we defend really well in the next five minutes and are really resolute, then you might win the game.

"Some of our play was excellent, we worked it up the pitch and created chances, but we still haven’t got that complete performance."