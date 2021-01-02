Stevenage rounded off a 'good week' with performance and result against Scunthorpe

Published: 7:21 PM January 2, 2021 Updated: 7:23 PM January 2, 2021

Alex Revell is delighted with Stevenage's week after the win over Scunthorpe United. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Alex Revell has hailed a "good week" for Stevenage after the 3-1 win over Scunthorpe United made it seven points from the three games since Christmas.

A double from Charlie Carter plus one from Aramide Oteh saw Boro climb out of the relegation places.

And the performance at the Lamex Stadium was deserving of three points according to the boss.

He said: "We’ve had a good week. We knew after [the defeat to] Carlisle that we had to regroup and we’ve put in some really good work and put together three really positive performances.

"The players have shown what a good group they are and what belief can do.

"To do it after going 1-0 down shows real character and real togetherness, which I’ve always spoken about.

"We came into the game with a real plan of how we wanted to play and we showed that.

"We struggled in the second half at times but the desire was one of the key facts as to why we came from behind."

That second period saw the visitors really push on but Boro managed to deal with most of what the Irons threw at them without needing Jamie Cumming to make a save.

When he was beaten Scott Cuthbert was there to clear it off the line and it all means Boro have shipped just 22 goals in 20 league games.

Revell said: "We’ve looked really solid as a group if you take [the games at] Carlisle and Colchester out of it.

"We’ve got people who want to defend with their life and you’ve got Scott Cuthbert and Luke Prosser helping the younger centre-halves and Ben Coker helping Luther James-Wildin and Remeao Hutton.

"That’s what they are in the team for and we knew they had to work on the other side of things.

"A lot of players ran out of legs before they had given absolutely everything. It’s been a big week.

"But they played with a real confidence. Even after going 1-0 down they kept composed and kept calm and then showed a togetherness in the second half that will help us get away from the bottom."