Stevenage in a 'good place' says Alex Revell after draw with Colchester United

Published: 10:53 PM January 26, 2021

Luke Norris had his best game for Stevenage against Colchester United according to manager Alex Revell. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Alex Revell believes Stevenage are in a good place after the 0-0 draw with Colchester United - they just need to produce better quality in the final third.

It was the second no-score draw at home in a row and they got into some good positions without finding that killer shot.

Their best moment came when Elliot List hit the post and although Matty Stevens put in the rebound, the offside flag denied him a first Boro goal.

The boss said: "We know they are a counter-attacking team and a real threat but I thought we dealt with that OK at times.

"We had a few moments and I thought Elliot List’s shot [that hit the post] was going to go in.

"We deserved to win the game. We weathered the storm in the first five minutes of the second half but after that we really showed people what we are about.

"We played some really good football. The chance that Charlie Carter couldn’t bring down was a great move.

"It’s then just about making the final pass count. We need to keep working on it. It doesn’t just happen.

"We’re a team that is working on a new shape and way of playing.

"Elliot was a real threat running in behind with his pace and there was one chance where he took a fantastic touch but the lad has got back to tackle him.

"I think he was exhausted by that point.

"We’re asking all the players to give as much as they can for as long as they can and people come on and do exactly the same.

"The squad is a really pleasing part at the minute."

Revell was pleased with the efforts of his new front two, Luke Norris and Stevens. They just need a goal now.

He said: "This was the best we’ve seen Luke play by a mile. His hold-up play was great and he was a threat.

"He just needs to do that in the box and be the threat there we know he can be.

"January is a tough time to sign players because you don’t know how they’ll be fitness wise and they’re still learning how we play.

"Matty showed what a real threat he is and what a real dog he is and we just need to make sure he gets in the box and scores the goals."