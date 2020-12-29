Confidence ready to start flowing says Revell after Stevenage beat Cambridge

Published: 9:28 PM December 29, 2020

Alex Revell revealed he had been working on an individual basis with Charlie Carter prior to his goal against Cambridge United. - Credit: DANNY LOO/TGS PHOTO

Alex Revell says he can see the confidence growing in his Stevenage side after their 1-0 win over Cambridge United.

The three points came off the back of a fine draw away to Cheltenham Town, another play-off chasing side in League Two, and it makes it three games undefeated at the Lamex Stadium.

And the boss is sensing a change in the tide.

"Winning breeds confidence but you saw that confidence grow during the draw at Cheltenham," he said.

"We matched that performance tonight and then went above it and that was what we asked of them.

"We fully deserved it and from the start we looked like a team that meant business.

"There are many games that we should have won. We shouldn’t be where we are so it is so important we believe that and performances like that prove how good we can be.

"We’ve seen it a lot this year that when we’ve been on top, we haven’t taken our chances.

"We did today and that’s the difference."

Charlie Carter struck the only goal of the game midway through the first half and from there, Boro rarely looked in trouble with goalkeeper Jamie Cumming a relative bystander.

And the Stevenage manager was delighted with the way they defended throughout the 90 minutes, a performance epitomised by the immense Scott Cuthbert.

Revell said: "You know what you are going to get with Scott but we’ve swapped him and TVC around, to give TVC the confidence but also to help Scott make him a better player.

"That’s what he is good at. [Scott] is a brilliant leader and a fantastic person and character for us.

"He was magnificent but I could give you however many names because we had a young side and I was proud of the performance they gave.

"Defensively we were brilliant."

There was also praise for the goal scorer who Revell has been working closely with.

He said: "Charlie Carter scored a lot of goals last year and should have scored a lot more.

"I did some individual work with him on Monday and just to get him hitting the net, hearing the sound it made, sometimes something as simple as that is enough.

"Sometimes you just have to do thing naturally and he hit it as hard as he could."